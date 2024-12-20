CE Sam Hou Fai highlights unity, reform, persistence in leading Macao forward

MACAU, December 20 - President Xi Jinping has emphasised that Macao’s new-term Government will lead all sectors of society in order to seize opportunities, conduct reform with determination, and show persistence when taking on responsibilities. Macao will give full play to the advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, and to break new ground for this cause.

The newly-inaugurated Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, delivered a speech at a reception to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The reception was held at 5.30pm at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Approximately 1,400 guests attended the reception. They included: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Mr Ho Hau Wah; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; Mr Ho Iat Seng; Mr Chui Sai On; the Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison Mr Yu Changjiang; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; members of the Executive Council and of the Legislative Assembly; Government principal officials; Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from different sectors of the community.

Mr Sam noted that as Macao celebrated the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, President Xi had visited Macao and participated in a series of events, including on Friday morning, the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term Government of the MSAR, and he had made a series of important speeches. President Xi described Macao as the “pearl on the palm” of the motherland. Over the past 25 years, the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics has received worldwide recognition, and has been showcasing its vitality and unique charm.

President Xi emphasised that the “One country, two systems” principle has significant institutional advantages and immense vitality. It is a good policy to: ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao; serve the building of a strong nation and national rejuvenation; realise the harmonious co-existence of different social systems; and allow win-win cooperation. The “One country, two systems” principle must be maintained. The values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing that are embodied in the policy are shared by China and the rest of the world, and deserve jointly to be safeguarded.

President Xi mentioned “Four Experiences” for the advancement of the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle. First, Macao must firmly uphold “One country” as the principle, and make good use of the advantages of “two systems”. Second, Macao must uphold high-level security and advance high-quality development. Third, Macao must make full use of its unique advantages, and strengthen its domestic and external connections and interactions. Fourth, Macao should glorify core values, promoting inclusion and harmony.

President Xi also mentioned “Three Aspirations”. First, Macao must climb high and look further. By forming its own clear direction, Macao will be able to seek development opportunities in a scientific way. It will be actively involved in the national strategy of building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and will attain fresh achievements on the international stage. Second, Macao needs to be inclusive and united, under the banner of patriotism. The city needs to embrace talent from all over the world and build a beautiful Macao. Third, Macao needs to be innovative. It should showcase its energy and dare to reform and innovate. Macao should give full play to the advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, and to break new ground.

President Xi raised “Four Expectations” for the new-term MSAR Government. First, Macao needs to advance appropriate economic diversification. Second, Macao needs to enhance its governance. Third, Macao needs to achieve high-level opening up. Primarily, Macao needs to uphold social harmony and stability.

President Xi has put forward new requirements and highlighted new directives for the “One country, two systems” principle. The sixth-term MSAR Government will lead people from all sectors to learn by heart and to implement fully the guiding principles of President Xi’s important speeches. Via concerted effort, Macao will forge ahead with determination, and transform President Xi’s benevolent concerns for, and trust in, Macao into a new dynamic force. This is in order to implement the “One country, two systems” principle enriched with Macao characteristics. Macao would be equal to the trust and mission bestowed upon it by President Xi and the Central Government.

In the past 25 years Macao – with the care and staunch support of the Central Government, as well as the collective effort of Macao people – has experienced monumental changes and has achieved the best-ever level of development in its history. Macao has fully, faithfully, and resolutely implemented the “One country, two systems” principle and maintained in the MSAR the country’s constitutional order, as stipulated in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and Macao’s Basic Law. Macao’s economy has grown by leaps and bounds, people’s livelihoods have been enhanced, the democratic political system has been improved, and overall social stability and harmony has been maintained. Additionally, diverse cultures interact in Macao, and thereby mutually enhance their respective charm. Also, the city’s global presence and influence has continued to grow, great progress has been made across all sectors, and the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle has garnered recognition around the world.

The progress and development made in the past 25 years is vivid evidence that the staunch support of the motherland will always be the key to the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao. The immense superiority and great vitality of the “One country, two systems” principle is the basis for Macao’s confidence. As Macao continues to fortify the patriotic spirit on behalf of the country and the city itself, Macao will have the faith needed to overcome all difficulties and challenges.

Mr Sam took the opportunity, on behalf of the new-term MSAR Government, to extend his gratitude to the Central Government. He also thanked all fellow provinces, regions and cities, as well as Mr Ho Hau Wah, Mr Ho Iat Seng, Mr Chui Sai On, civil servants, fellow citizens, and friends of Macao. They all attached great importance to, and showed support for, the development and construction of the MSAR.

From its first day, the sixth-term MSAR Government would govern according to the law. Its members would bear in their hearts the trust given to them by President Xi and the Central Government. The MSAR Government would not let them down, as Macao worked to give full play to the Four Expectations described by President Xi. First, Macao needed to have a comprehensive view. The MSAR Government must think in terms of the interests of the country and of Macao. It must take into consideration the issue of national security and the safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and development interests. Second, it must shoulder responsibilities. By making advances in appropriate economic diversification, Macao would create a better business environment and maintain social harmony and stability. Third, Macao needed to strengthen team cooperation and enhance administrative efficiency. Fourth, governance must be honest and maintain integrity. The Government needs to take to its heart even minor matters of concern expressed among the general public. The Government must make good use of its authority, in order to serve the people of Macao in a good and honest manner, and with integrity.

The MSAR Government is determined to enhance its capacities in public administration and governance. By integrating law-based governance with its responsibilities, the Government will change the philosophy of governance and optimise the style of governance. It will strengthen coordination at macro level. It will fortify reforms within public administration and the legal system, and advocate a consultation mechanism for public policies. It will enhance the quality and efficiency of public services, and strengthen civil servants’ sense of commitment and sacrifice. The Government will stay committed to maintaining strict enforcement of law and of judicial justice, and build a law-based, modern, service-orientated government that employs diligence, integrity, a high level of efficiency, and impartiality.

Macao will remain devoted to promoting the development of appropriate economic diversification in a sustainable manner. With the development orientation “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” as the core, Macao will stand in unity to implement the city’s “1+4” industrial diversification development plan. The Government will improve industrial planning, enhance policy support and resource inputs, and cultivate new industries with international competitiveness. It will initiate iconic projects and programmes that have strong impetus. It will also coordinate the integrated development of education, technology and the cultivation of talented people, and build Macao as an international hub for high-calibre talent. As Macao continues to cultivate a better business environment, the Government aims to assist SMEs to innovate, rejuvenate the community economy, and bolster balanced and coordinated development of the overall economy.

The Government will maintain the policy of improving people’s livelihoods and promoting social well-being. It will stay committed to a people-orientated philosophy. As the administration applies a fair and reasonable approach to society’s pressing concerns, it will be determined to solve the issues of greatest concern to the general public, including genuine problems. The Government will promote social fairness and justice, support youth development, strive to focus its full effort to advance effectively people’s well-being, and foster a greater sense of fulfilment, happiness and security.

The Government will exert extensive effort, better to serve the nation and integrate into the country’s development paradigm. It will better fulfil the established role of Macao as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” for the advancement of the opening up of the country. The administration will further calibrate Macao’s position and build a high-level international metropolis. This is in order to: contribute vigorously to higher-quality opening up; bolster two-way opening up; and boost comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Portuguese-speaking countries. Macao will accelerate the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, bringing it to new heights. This will be done by achieving high-level synergies and efficiency – in terms of a number of major elements – in the areas respectively of the economy, of regulations and of cross-border mobility. Macao will be heavily involved in the construction of the Greater Bay Area, and the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative”.

The Government will make greater efforts to improve the foundations of the system of governance. It will support the expansion of patriotic organisations, improve community service networks, intensify the management of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), fortify the foundations of governance, and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao.