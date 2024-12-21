MPD Makes Arrest in Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in the fatal shooting in Southeast.
On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to a local hospital where one man died from his injuries. The second victim is currently being treated for critical injuries.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Antonio Kojesus Riley of Southeast, D.C.
On Friday, December 20, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 22-year-old Dawayne Smith, from Southeast. As a result of the detectives investigation, Smith was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 24164651
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.