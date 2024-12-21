MPD Makes Arrest in Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in the fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to a local hospital where one man died from his injuries. The second victim is currently being treated for critical injuries.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Antonio Kojesus Riley of Southeast, D.C.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 22-year-old Dawayne Smith, from Southeast. As a result of the detectives investigation, Smith was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24164651

