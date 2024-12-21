Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,539 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in the fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to a local hospital where one man died from his injuries. The second victim is currently being treated for critical injuries.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Antonio Kojesus Riley of Southeast, D.C.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 22-year-old Dawayne Smith, from Southeast. As a result of the detectives investigation, Smith was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24164651

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Pennsylvania Avenue Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more