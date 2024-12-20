Navy Relieves Reserve Center Shreveport Commanding Officer

Lt. Cmdr. Adam Sandifer was relieved of his duties as NRC Shreveport’s commanding officer by Rear Adm. Michael Steffen, the commander of Navy Reserve Forces Command.



The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.



Lt. Cmdr. John Perez has been temporarily assigned as NRC Shreveport’s commanding officer. Sandifer has been temporarily reassigned to Navy Personnel Command. He assumed command of NRC Shreveport in March 2024.



For questions related to this release, contact Cmdr. Robert Myers, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Public Affairs at CNRF_PAO@us.navy.mil.