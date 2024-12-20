NEBRASKA, December 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Awards for 6 Regions, One Nebraska Priority Projects

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced awards for projects in three districts of the state’s 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative (Southeast, Metro, and Northeast). The announcement took place in Lincoln at the offices of Southeast Nebraska Development District, one of three organizations receiving funds.

“To succeed in growing the state, we have to think beyond the welfare of our hometown,” said Gov. Pillen. “I appreciate the many leaders who’ve committed to the 6 Regions, One Nebraska initiative. The awards announced today are investments into collaborative projects that will benefit entire regions.”

Gov. Pillen was joined at the press conference by K.C. Belitz, Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED); Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Bryan Slone; regional navigators and co-chairs; community college leaders; and awarded project applicants.

“It’s been tremendous to see the energy and engagement of leaders who’ve taken responsibility to move their regions forward,“ said DED Director Belitz. “6 Regions, One Nebraska has been marked by strong partnership. There’s clearly a joint commitment to make a lasting impact on our communities through this initiative.”

Launched in 2024, 6 Regions, One Nebraska encourages cooperation, rather than competition, among neighboring communities. Each region had two formal gatherings this year, along with numerous virtual work sessions. At the first meeting, leaders reviewed economic and demographic data specific to their community college district. Participants decided on priority areas to serve as a starting point for collaborative action. Subsequently, working groups identified potential solutions to address needs and developed one project for which to seek state-administered American Rescue Plan Act funds.

At the second meeting, participants heard reports from each action team and discussed steps to move forward with a funding application. Each region successfully supported one application for an award of $200,000. State leaders have engaged philanthropic organizations to raise additional funds to support the awarded projects.

“It's been remarkable to see leaders from across Northeast Nebraska come together and respond to challenges that affect us as a region,” said Josh Moenning of Norfolk, co-chair of the Northeast region. “Developing affordable housing is at the top of our list of priorities. We’re grateful to the State for funding our region’s housing analysis project.”

The Metro region also identified housing as a top priority, backing a funding request from Spark, an Omaha-based nonprofit.

“We’ve successfully empowered aspiring developers in Omaha with the practical experience needed to create affordable housing in their neighborhoods,” said Buey Ray Tut, chief executive of Spark. “We’re excited to replicate this localized approached to housing development in communities throughout the Metro region.”

The Southeast Community College District chose to focus on infrastructure needs throughout the region.

“Water is vitally important to our region’s economic wellbeing, both to support agricultural production and manufacturing” said Jonathan Jank of Seward County, co-chair of the Southeast region. “Leaders in southeast Nebraska, rural and urban, expressed interest in evaluating our infrastructure to ensure the long-term sustainability of our water resources.”

The three awards announced at Friday’s news conference are displayed below. Awards for the state’s other three regions (Central, Mid-Plains, and Western) will be announced early next year. To learn more about 6 Regions, One Nebraska, click here .

6 Regions, One Nebraska: Priority Project Awards Region Awarded Project Applicant Awarded Project Description Award Amount Northeast Community College District Central Nebraska Economic Development District (CNEDD) CNEDD will consolidate housing studies and available programs into a bilingual website for potential developers and community officials. The site will highlight innovative construction methods and include best practices for reducing code/zoning barriers. The project will support creation of workforce housing and affordable homes for young families. $200,000 Metro Community College District Spark Spark will expand its Housing Developer Academy program from its current focus on north Omaha into a regional model. The Housing Developer Academy provides training and education on real estate and housing development to potential and emerging housing developers. Following completion of the program, the participants can participate in the CoDevelopment program where Spark and the individual form a partnership to develop housing, providing additional training and experience. $200,000 Southeast Community College District Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) SENDD will conduct a multi-phased inventory of the region’s water and wastewater infrastructure to identify critical regional needs and outline proposed solutions. Documenting these needs will assist the region’s communities in seeking federal funds for infrastructure projects and support ongoing workforce development initiatives across southeast Nebraska. $200,000 Total $600,000

K.C. Belitz, DED Director & Gov. Pillen

Jonathan Jank, Regional Co-Chair, Southeast Region

Dana Bradford, Regional Co-Chair, Metro Region

Josh Moenning, Regional Co-Chair, Northeast Region