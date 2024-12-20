Registration Now Open for Youth Flag Football 2025 Season

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to launch the 2025 Youth Flag Football League, a free co-ed sports program that runs from January 4 to February 8 in the Carter Playground Bubble, located at 709 Columbus Avenue in the South End.

Youth Flag Football is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by the Jack Langerman Community Foundation.

The league offers an inclusive environment with co-ed divisions for 8U, 10U, and 12U categories as well as girls 15U. This league is suitable for young athletes of all skill levels: those new to the game of football and those looking to enhance their football skills.

Days and Times: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Game Schedule: January 4 - February 8

Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. To register for Flag Football, visit boston.gov/sports. For more information on the program, contact woodley.auguste@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3084.

