The Betty Greene Apartments Grand Opening Celebration

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, MassHousing, Urban Edge, and local elected officials to celebrate the grand opening of the Betty Greene Apartments in Jackson Square. This new 65-unit, transit-oriented housing development builds on the City’s ongoing revitalization of Jackson Square and provides more affordable housing to lower-income residents.

"The development of the Betty Greene Apartments shows what’s possible when we come together to make Boston a home for everyone," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "This project brings not just new homes, but new opportunities for families to live and thrive in the neighborhood they love. Jackson Square is growing into the vibrant, inclusive community our residents have long envisioned, and I’m proud the City has been a partner in making that vision come to life."

“I’m overjoyed at the open of new housing in our community, particularly affordable housing near rapid transit options,” said State Representative Sam Montaño. “I also applaud the innovation of Urban Edge in creating a model for affordable commercial spaces in the city. ”

“This new development is exactly what Boston needs to combat a housing crisis that threatens to price out our long term residents,” said City Councilor Ben Weber.

The newly completed, six-story building at 1599 Columbus Avenue consists of 20 one-bedroom apartments, 36 two-bedroom apartments, and nine three-bedroom apartments, with 3,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Of the 65 units, 22 apartments will be restricted to households earning up to 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with eight units supported by federal Section 8 subsidies and eight units supported through the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program. The remaining 43 apartments will be available to households earning up to 60% of AMI. Built to Passive House design standards, the energy-efficient construction ensures sustainability and long-term affordability.

"Jackson Square’s transformation has been driven by a deep commitment to community-led development," said Sheila A. Dillon, Boston’s Chief of Housing. "The Betty Greene Apartments are a powerful example of how we can create affordable, energy-efficient homes that reflect the character and strength of our neighborhoods. This is the kind of housing Boston needs and deserves."

"The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities is thrilled to see the Betty Greene Apartments reach completion, advancing the creation of new affordable housing in Boston's Jackson Square neighborhood and providing more residents with accessible, transit-oriented places to live," said Jennifer Maddox, Deputy Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. "The Commonwealth is proud of the partnerships and support that have seen this project through, because each of these 65 units is a step toward alleviating our housing crisis and ensuring residents have a place to call home."

The opening of the Betty Greene Apartments is the latest completed housing project in Jackson Square, contributing to the neighborhood’s ongoing growth. Over 50 years ago, hundreds of homes and businesses in Jackson Square were razed to make way for an eight-lane extension of I-95, which negatively impacted the lives of thousands of community members and led residents to advocate against any highway extension, resulting in its cancellation. To ensure Jackson Square would be remain vibrant and inclusive to families, the community came together to form the Jackson Square Redevelopment Initiative (JSRI), a joint venture with The Community Builders (TCB), Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC), Urban Edge, and the City of Boston. Today, JSRI works, through projects such as the Betty Greene Apartments, to better connect residents and revitalize vacant land in the neighborhood with new affordable housing and activating available commercial space.

“The completion of the Betty Greene Apartments with 65 new, transit-oriented apartment homes is another exciting major milestone in the community-driven redevelopment of Jackson Square,” said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. “MassHousing is proud to be part of this public and private-sector collaboration in advancing the community’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive Jackson Square.”

“We are proud to open Betty Greene Apartments today. Boston is facing a severe housing shortage, with demand for affordable units far outpacing supply,” said Emilio Dorcely, CEO of Urban Edge. “There are thousands of households on waitlists for affordable housing, and nearly half of Boston renters are considered rent burdened, putting enormous strain on working families, seniors, and individuals with fixed incomes. Betty Greene Apartments is a direct response to this crisis – providing 65 stable, high-quality homes in a vibrant, well-connected neighborhood. More than just housing, this project reinforces our commitment to build strong, inclusive communities where individuals of all backgrounds can thrive.”

This development is named in honor of the late Betty Greene, a renowned housing and community advocate who was a board chair of Urban Edge and tenant and council member of the organization's Academy Homes I development. Betty passed away in July 2006 and was well-known in Roxbury for her advocacy on behalf of residents to ensure the neighborhood remained safe and healthy for all. Betty also partnered with community members to call for greater access to social amenities and affordable housing across the neighborhood. This development is also right next to where Betty Greene raised her family.

“It’s an honor to see my mother recognized for the decades of work she devoted to our community,” said Brian Greene, Betty Greene’s son. “She would be proud to see her name on this building — 65 new affordable homes, right across the street from where she raised her family and led a life rooted in advocacy and love for this neighborhood.”

This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone. Mayor Wu’s commitment to expanding income-restricted housing in Boston is demonstrated by the creation of developments like the Betty Greene Apartments. In the first three years of her administration, more than 17,000 housing units have been created. Nearly one-third of these units are income-restricted, setting a record for the highest level of affordable housing in more than two decades. An additional 12,000 units are currently in the pipeline.

To help accelerate development, the Mayor launched the $110 million Housing Accelerator Fund, which bridges financing gaps to support housing creation across the city. Policies such as Linkage and Inclusionary Zoning are positioned to further accelerate this progress. Under Mayor Wu’s leadership, Boston has implemented streamlined development review processes and innovative strategies to address the city’s long-term housing needs.

“This project shows what’s possible when strong partners come together with a shared purpose,” said Moddie Turay, MHIC President and CEO. “By assembling five vacant parcels from three owners, we’re bringing new life to the heart of Jackson Square. With all homes secured as affordable and a connection to ongoing neighborhood investment, this development helps forge a stronger, more vibrant community. It’s bold collaboration and smart planning in action.”

The development of the Betty Greene Apartments was made possible through contributions from partners, including the City of Boston, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, MassHousing, Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation (MHIC), First Citizens Bank, Eastern Bank, Massachusetts Housing Partnership (MHP), and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

