Maniology Hosts a Series of Giveaways and Challenges for the Holiday Season

Maniology, a leading nail art company, is spreading holiday cheer this December with a series of giveaways and events for any and all nail art lovers.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maniology, a leading nail art company, is spreading holiday cheer this December with a series of giveaways and events for any and all nail art lovers. Nail art enthusiasts can look forward to multiple opportunities to showcase their skills and win exclusive prizes throughout the holiday season.

Maniology has planned three distinct giveaways and one monthly challenge throughout December, offering participants a chance to win exclusive nail art prizes. These giveaways are open to all and can be accessed via www.maniology.com/jollygivemas2024. Each period features unique prizes for participants.

December 13-19, 2024: $100 Maniology Shopping Spree: Three winners each received a $100 shopping spree to indulge in Maniology’s wide array of nail art products, including stamping plates, polishes, and nail art tools.

December 20-26, 2024: Mani x Me Box Subscription: One winner will receive a six-month subscription to the Mani x Me Box. This monthly subscription delivers an exclusive collection of themed nail art supplies, such as stamping plates, polishes, and surprise gifts, directly to the recipient’s doorstep once a month.

December 17, 2024 - January 2, 2025: New Release Bundle: Valued at $150, this bundle includes a selection of Maniology’s latest releases, providing the winner with a curated assortment of the company’s newest and most innovative nail art products.

In addition to the giveaways, Maniology is hosting a festive Monthly Manicure Challenge for nail art enthusiasts. Running from December 9 through December 31, the challenge invites participants to create holiday-themed nail art designs and share them with the community. This is a chance for amateur and professional artists alike to showcase their skills and celebrate the season with creative and festive nail art.

Maniology’s Monthly Manicure Challenge invites participants to celebrate the festive season by creating nail art that showcases the beauty and joy of the holidays. Whether the designs feature Christmas lights, Hanukkah menorahs, or winter wonderlands, applicants must use Maniology products when designing their holiday manicures. Applicants can then enter to win by sharing a high-quality photo of their nail art designs on Instagram (under a public profile) using the hashtag #maniologyholiday, or by emailing a photo to connect@maniology.com.

A winner will be selected at random at the beginning of January 2025 and will receive a three-month subscription to the Mani x Me Box. Full details about the challenge, including guidelines and inspiration, can be found at www.maniology.com/holidaychallenge2024.

Maniology is committed to empowering nail art enthusiasts with nail art tools and products that inspire creativity. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, the company is known for its nail stamping kits, polishes, and innovative designs that bring artistic visions to life. Maniology’s community of creators continues to grow, united by a shared passion for self-expression through nail art.

