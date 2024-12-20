Interior and Defense Departments Invest $15 Million to Preserve Green Spaces, Enhance Recreation Opportunities Around Military Installations
Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov
WASHINGTON — The Departments of the Interior and Defense today announced a $15 million investment to support conservation and recreation access around military bases through the Readiness and Recreation Initiative. Funding comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Department of Defense (DOD)’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Program and will support community conservation projects in Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia.
The DOD REPI Program preserves military missions by supporting cost-sharing agreements between the Military Services, other federal agencies, state and local governments, and private conservation organizations to avoid land use conflicts near military installations, address environmental restrictions that limit military activities, and increase military installation resilience.
“The Interior Department is committed to preserving our outdoor spaces and enhancing equitable access wherever we can,” said Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz. “In partnership with the Department of Defense, this investment will increase recreational opportunities around military bases, help sustain native wildlife habitats and build climate resilience, helping to support the health and well-being of local communities across the country.”
“The Department is committed to the health and well-being of our Service Members and the defense communities they live in," said Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installation and Environment Brenden Owens. "By partnering with the National Park Service through the Readiness & Recreation Initiative, we honor this commitment by funding the protection of new parks and the development of public outdoor recreation infrastructure that our military families can enjoy for generations to come."
This investment improves access to outdoor recreation for millions of Americans living by military bases.
|State
|Park Name
|Project Sponsor
|Installation
|Proposed Funding
|FL
|Sherman Creek Park
|City of Jacksonville
|Naval Station Mayport
|$660,000
|IN
|Westgate Park
|WestGate Authority
|Naval Support Activity Crane
|$2,324,000
|MN
|Mississippi River Overlook Park
|City of Baxter
|Camp Ripley Military Training Center
|$2,500,000
|NC
|Weymouth Woods State Natural Area
|NC Division of Parks & Recreation
|Fort Liberty
|$1,700,000
|VA
|Robinson-Baker's Creek
|Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission
|Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
|$276,000
To learn more about the Readiness and Recreation Initiative, visit the REPI webpage.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.