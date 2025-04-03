Secretary Doug Burgum Visits Pennsylvania Frac Site

Statement from Interior Press: Today, Secretary Doug Burgum toured Range Resources’ frac site in Washington County, Pennsylvania where he discussed how President Trump’s executive orders are driving domestic energy growth and cutting costs for American consumers. During his visit, the Secretary participated in a tour of the company’s pad site and held a roundtable discussion with regional energy executives, gaining valuable insights into the challenges and successes they are experiencing in the area. He concluded his visit by speaking to nearly 400 local energy workers about the Department of the Interior’s agenda to increase energy production and foster innovation in the industry. ###

