Secretary Doug Burgum Directs Implementation of President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order to Make DC Safe and Beautiful

Date: March 31, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum today directed the National Park Service to implement an Executive Order from President Donald J. Trump, aimed at enhancing public safety and cleaning up NPS lands in the District of Columbia. The new directives focus on revitalizing public spaces, addressing crime and making the nation's capital both cleaner and safer for both residents and visitors.

President Trump’s Executive Order, Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful, mandates a comprehensive approach to improving the condition of federal parks controlled by the National Park Service, including beautification efforts such as graffiti removal and enhanced park maintenance. The order also includes provisions to assist local law enforcement in their efforts to address public safety concerns, particularly violent crime and issues related to homelessness.

"Washington, D.C. stands as a powerful symbol of our nation's unity and strength and it is essential that we safeguard its beauty while ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents," said Secretary Burgum. “With the signing of this Executive Order, we are following President Trump’s directive to clean up our National Park Service lands and ensure the safety of this great city. These actions will help improve the experience for those who call D.C. home, as well as the millions who visit our nation's capital each year."

The directive also strengthens the commitment to protect national monuments, as outlined in a previous directive from the Trump administration. In collaboration with local government, the Department of the Interior will prioritize the restoration of public spaces, focusing on iconic areas like the National Mall and surrounding monuments, which are vital to the city’s identity and to American history.

The Department of the Interior will coordinate closely with federal, local and law enforcement agencies to implement the plan efficiently, ensuring that the necessary resources are in place for successful execution. The clean-up and beautification efforts will directly support the broader goal of revitalizing D.C. and reinforcing its status as a national city celebrated around the nation.

###