BCBS antitrust lawsuit provider settlement platform goes live

The official platform for Settlement Class Members in the Blue Cross Blue Shield antitrust litigation is now available to providers and facilities. The platform provides important information such as the class notice, timeframes to submit claims, and provider and facility eligibility. It also is where providers and facilities must submit claims for a share of the Net Settlement Fund. The deadline to submit a claim is July 29, 2025. See the settlement platform for more information.

