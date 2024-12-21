Whiskey River Road Unveils a Soon-to-Be Christmas Classic: 'Santa's Truck'

New Christmas Single

Whiskey River Road Rolls Out a Holiday Hit: 'Santa's Truck'

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time to light up your holiday playlist, the Whiskey River Road Studio Band is thrilled to release their latest Christmas single, " Santa’s Truck ", written and produced by JC Marshal who is also found playing keyboards on the song. This toe-tapping, feel-good country song captures the magic of Christmas Eve through the eyes of a young girl who spies none other than Santa himself trading in his sleigh for her daddy’s big red truck!In a world filled with serious headlines, "Santa’s Truck" offers a refreshing escape that’s all about joy, family, and the wonder of Christmas. With its playful storyline, lively beats, and irresistible charm, the song is a celebration of the season that will have listeners young and old singing along.“This year, we wanted to create something that’s pure fun and captures the spirit of Christmas in a way that everyone can enjoy,” says JC Marshal, songwriter and producer. “The idea of Santa jumping into a big red truck with reindeer in tow just makes you smile. It’s a song about imagination, nostalgia, and the magic of the holidays.”The band's very first single features vibrant vocals and a catchy chorus that’s sure to become a seasonal favorite:I saw Santa driving Daddy's truck,Is he out for a joyride, is his sleigh just stuck?Reindeer in the back, all ready to go,Ohhh Mama, tell me now – Does Daddy Know?Accompanied by a cover image depicting Santa at the wheel of a decked-out red truck, "Santa’s Truck" is as visually delightful as it is musically captivating. Whether you’re decorating the tree, wrapping gifts, or sipping hot cocoa by the fire, this song is the perfect soundtrack to set the holiday mood.Where to Listen:"Santa’s Truck" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Alexa, Amazon Music, Spotify, Sound Cloud, Pandora, iTunes, and many other plistening platforms. Fans can also visit www.WhiskeyRiverRoad.com for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates from this new studio band.About Whiskey River RoadA newly formed studio band from Ocala, Florida, is taking to the airwaves with their heartfelt lyrics and soulful country sound. Known for their unique blend of storytelling and melody, the band is charming audiences across the country. Signed with Rogue Angel Music, Whiskey River Road is proud to release "Santa’s Truck," marking their first foray into holiday music and adding a festive touch to their growing repertoire.This Christmas season, turn up your speakers, gather the family, and let "Santa’s Truck" take you on a magical holiday ride. After all, who says Santa can’t trade his sleigh for a truck?

