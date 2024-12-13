VIRGINIA SPECIAL ELECTION TODAY STATE SENATE DIST 10

Shayne Snavely For VA State Senate Dist 10

VA Senate District 10 Special Election!

GOOCHLAND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TODAY is your opportunity to make your voice heard in the critical Special Election for Virginia Senate District 10. Shayne Snavely, a proven conservative leader and the ONLY veteran in the race, is calling on all Republicans in District 10 to turn out, vote, and take control of the future of their community.Where and When to Vote:Registration: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM“Don’t let a few hundred people decide the fate of your community,” Snavely urges. “This election is open to all Republicans in District 10, and your participation is vital to sending a strong, conservative voice to Richmond. Check if you’re in District 10 here: https://whosmy.virginiageneralassembly.gov Why Vote?Shayne Snavely announced his race along with 6 other candidates. Shayne brings the following•Veteran Leadership: The only veteran in the race, Snavely. understands the meaning of service and sacrifice.•Fighter for the People: Unlike candidates beholden to special interests, Snavely stands firm against corporate elites and the Richmond establishment.•Proven Experience: Snavely knows the legislative process and has a track record of fighting for working-class families.“This election has been structured for low turnout, held on a Friday evening in the cold at a venue with limited capacity,” Snavely said. “Let’s overwhelm them with a wave of voters who care about their community and demand representation that fights for you, not the elites. Brave the cold, stay until the end, and show them that the people of District 10 will not be silenced.”A Call to Action for the Working Class:The establishment is betting on apathy, but District 10 voters can prove them wrong. This election determines who will vote on and introduce legislation that impacts your daily life for years to come.The voters need a warrior in Richmond, representing the hardworking people of Virginia, not the special interests. “Let’s send a message to the establishment that District 10 cares deeply about its future. Your voice matters—show up, stand tall, and vote for a fighter who will never back down.”For more information about Shayne Snavely’s campaign and his platform, visit: https://www.shayneforva.com Join other Republicans who want a person who is not bought and paid for by corporate interest.Take action TODAY Friday December 13th!Paid For and Authorized by Friends of Shayne Snavely

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.