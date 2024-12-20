Following Georgia’s elections, ODIHR reiterates concerns over pressure on voters and independence of state institutions and calls for concrete action

WARSAW, 20 December 2024 – In its final report on the observation of the 26 October parliamentary elections in Georgia, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) reiterates its earlier findings and conclusions. The elections took place amidst serious concerns about the impact of recently adopted legislation on fundamental freedoms and civil society, steps to diminish the independence of institutions involved in the election process, and pressure on voters, which combined with election day practices compromised the ability of some voters to cast their vote without fear of retribution. In its assessment of post-election developments and complaints, ODIHR found that cases were not considered sufficiently, limiting legal remedies, and the forcible suppression of protests and numerous arrests caused grave concerns about compliance with international commitments to freedom of peaceful assembly.

“Numerous issues noted in our final report negatively impacted the integrity of these elections and eroded public trust in the process,” said Eoghan Murphy, who headed ODIHR’s 2024 election observation mission to Georgia. “To safeguard the democratic principles currently at stake in Georgia, it is imperative that the authorities urgently address all concerns.”

While observers noted the legal framework provides an adequate basis to hold democratic elections, the report also emphasizes that recent frequent amendments marked a step backwards, raising concerns over its use for political gain, and restated ODIHR’s longstanding recommendation for a comprehensive legislative review.

Today’s report reiterates the negative impact of the polarized and instrumentalized media and limited campaign finance oversight, although contestants were generally able to campaign freely and candidates across 18 party lists competed in a low-key campaign. Many advantages taken by the ruling party in addition to a significant imbalance in financial resources contributed to the uneven playing field.

Preparations for the elections were well managed. However, on election day frequent compromises to the secrecy of the vote, several procedural inconsistencies, and reports of pressure and intimidation, including through the recording of the process, negatively impacted public trust in the process and an otherwise generally procedurally orderly election day.

Today’s report underlines that complaints both before and after election day were frequently not comprehensively considered and dismissed on technical grounds, undermining the right to a proper review of concerns. ODIHR therefore recommends measures to guarantee effective remedy and increase public trust. Following the elections, there have also been massive protests that were repeatedly violently dispersed and resulted in numerous arrests and allegations of brutality towards protesters and journalists, in breach of international commitments guaranteeing the right to freedom of assembly as well as the right to freedom from torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

In line with its mandate, ODIHR does not recognize or endorse elections. Instead, ODIHR provides a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the electoral process based on universal principles, international obligations, and the commitments to hold democratic elections made by all OSCE states. This enables voters to form their own judgments about the quality of the election. The Office also stands ready to support a wide range of electoral stakeholders in their efforts to address the issues through post-election dialogue and concrete action.

Today’s report offers a number of recommendations to improve the conduct of elections. These require changes both in law and practice to address the issue of low public trust and the ability of voters to cast their ballots without fear, and at the same time to increase the transparency and integrity of the electoral process in Georgia for the benefit of all.