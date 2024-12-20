Extended Informal Consultation Amongst ASEAN Member States of Myanmar, 19 to 20 December 2024

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers had a substantive discussion at the Extended Informal Consultation amongst ASEAN Member States on Myanmar today.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore’s grave concern with the continuing escalation of violence nearly four years after the coup in Myanmar. He also expressed Singapore’s disappointment with the limited progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and stressed the importance of constructive dialogue amongst Myanmar’s key stakeholders to achieve a peaceful and durable resolution of the crisis.

Minister Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s calls for the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus as well as give their full support and cooperation to the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar. Minister Balakrishnan highlighted that we should not allow the crisis in Myanmar to disrupt the important work of ASEAN community-building and deepening ASEAN’s external engagements.

Minister Balakrishnan emphasised that Singapore will continue to support the work of incoming ASEAN Chair Malaysia and its Special Envoy on the basis of the Five-Point Consensus and the Leaders’ decisions. Singapore will fully support ASEAN’s efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar. ASEAN’s external partners also have an important role to play in supporting ASEAN’s efforts on Myanmar.

Minister Balakrishnan also had separate meetings with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan and Lao PDR Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane during his visit.

