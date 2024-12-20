DEQ issues nine penalties in November for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued nine penalties totaling $104,567 in November for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $375 to $32,903. Alleged violations included an industrial wastewater treatment and disposal system discharging wastewater effluent that exceeded permitted limits, a metal recycling business that established and operated an unpermitted solid waste disposal facility, and a company that conducted unlicensed asbestos abatement projects.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

CECO, Inc dba Carson American Equipment, Portland, $3,300, hazardous waste

City of Creswell, Creswell, $375, water quality permitting

Hi Bar Energy Services, LLC, Multiple locations, $6,300, asbestos

JLR, LLC dba BrucePac, Woodburn, $13,200, water quality permitting

Joel Caswell, Grants Pass, $1,800, water quality

Marmot Plaza, LLC, Sandy, $4,289, underground storage tanks

PNW Metal Recycling, Inc dba Rivergate Scrap Metals, Portland, $29,447, solid waste

Stutzman Environmental Products, Inc, Canby, $32,903, stormwater

Tigard Sand & Gravel Co., Inc, Tualatin, $12,953, stormwater

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Antony Sparrow, public affairs specialist, 503-887-9113, antony.sparrow@deq.oregon.gov

