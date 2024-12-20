Governor Katie Hobbs, Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma Announce Historic Lands into Trust Agreement Between State of Arizona, the United States, and Hopi Tribe

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma announced a historic Lands into Trust agreement between the State of Arizona, the United States, and the Hopi Tribe.

“After nearly three decades of the Hopi fighting for their rights, I’m proud to enter into this historic agreement,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Every Arizonan should have an opportunity to thrive and a space to call home, and this agreement takes us one step closer to making those Arizona values a reality. While politicians of the past refused to hear the voices of tribal communities in our state, I’m so glad to work side-by-side with them as we build a state that gives every family opportunity. I look forward to continued partnership with Chairman Nuvangyaoma and the 22 tribal governments across our state.”

​​“Today is not only another historic day, it is also a day of celebration for the Hopi Tribe. The 1996 Hopi-Navajo Land Settlement Act is being fulfilled. The Hopi Tribe signed the settlement with the United States 30 years ago,” said Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma, of the Hopi Tribe. “I am grateful to everyone that worked on making this a reality. I want to acknowledge the hard working staff at the Governor’s office, the Arizona State Land Department, the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice. A special thank you to Governor Hobbs, and Commissioner Sahid for their leadership, collaboration and dedication to this effort.”

Chairman Nuvangyaoma also stated, “Within Hopi, it is our time of the soyal’ang ceremony- the start of the New Year and the revitalization of life. It is fitting that this historic moment coincides with such an important time.”

The agreement comes after Governor Hobbs became the first governor of Arizona to visit the Hopi reservation last September, where she met with Tribal government leadership and visited with community members. Since the 1996 passage of the Navajo-Hopi Land Dispute Settlement Act, the Hopi Tribe has purchased private land and attempted to take neighboring State Lands into Trust to be added to the Hopi Reservation. Now, with the historic agreement, the United States can convey approximately 110,000 acres of Arizona state trust land in the vicinity of Winslow, AZ, south of Interstate 40 to the Hopi Tribe.

###