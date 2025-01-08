Dr. Carol Parker Walsh Named a 2025 Woman of Influence by the Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal Women of Influence Awards

A distinguished panel of experts selected Dr. Parker Walsh out of over 250 nominations.

It’s incredibly rewarding to see the ripple effect of our work as leaders go on to create positive change in our spheres of influence.” — Dr. Carol Parker Walsh

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, founder and CEO of Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group, has been named a 2025 Woman of Influence by the Portland Business Journal. This prestigious award recognizes women in Oregon and Southwest Washington who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and significantly contributed to their communities.

The Portland Business Journal’s Women of Influence awards program annually celebrates the region’s most accomplished and impactful female leaders. Thirty-one awardees, out of a pool of over 250 nominees, were selected using a highly selective process by an independent, esteemed panel of judges.

“I am deeply honored to be named a Woman of Influence and to stand alongside such an inspiring group of women. This award is a testament to the power of believing in people and organizations and helping them unlock their full potential. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the ripple effect of our work as leaders go on to create positive change in our spheres of influence,” said Dr. Parker Walsh.

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group specializes in elevating and retaining top talent through leadership development, executive coaching, and organizational renewal and partners with organizations to increase engagement and productivity. Over the past year, her firm has worked with C-suite executives, senior leaders, and over 1,000 managers, equipping and empowering them to make a meaningful impact. An accomplished former attorney, director, associate professor, and dean who has won multiple awards for her impact on people-centered leadership, Dr. Parker Walsh offers unparalleled insights for guiding leaders and organizations.

This year, Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group celebrated significant achievements, including receiving The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award, Bronze, for their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work. A TEDx Speaker and Enterprising Woman of the Year Award recipient, Dr. Parker Walsh has also been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Newsweek, and Entrepreneur and is a monthly guest on the AM Northwest Morning Show.

The 2025 Women of Influence Awards luncheon will be held on March 12th at the Hilton in downtown Portland.

