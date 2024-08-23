Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group Wins Bronze for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion From the Brandon Hall Group

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group Wins Bronze

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group, a leading innovative leadership and talent development solutions provider, has been awarded a coveted bronze Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award for its "Fostering Safety to Empower Equity and Inclusion" program.

The Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group created and implemented a three-phase learning and change management program, which captured bronze in the "Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging" category. The program was designed for Atlantic Street Center to enhance collaboration, foster a supportive culture, and establish employee trust and safety. The organization knew it needed help integrating its social justice mission into its daily practice, but it lacked the internal expertise to do so. The program's measurable results with Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group include increased employee engagement, enhanced communication, and a more inclusive workplace culture.

Dr. Pela Terry, Executive Director of Atlantic Street Center, said, "Carol Parker Walsh Consulting's work and impact have far exceeded our expectations!"

"We're thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to providing transformative learning experiences," said Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, CEO of Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group. "Our goal is to equip our clients with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to thrive in today's rapidly changing workplace. This award is a validation of our mission."

The program's innovative design, holistic approach, rapid iteration, and measurable outcomes have offered a fresh perspective on DEI work. This award acknowledges Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group's experiential, equity-centered, and people-centered learning approach.

"Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group will be formally recognized at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Conference, which will be held in January 2025 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.



About Carol Parker Walsh Consulting Group

We're a people-centered organization servicing businesses of all shapes and sizes and at every level. By adopting a people-forward leadership strategy, we address current needs and aspirations while actively preparing and developing individuals for future challenges and opportunities. Our virtual and live immersive learning experiences, personalized coaching, and cutting-edge assessments equip leaders with the skills and insights needed to inspire innovation, foster high-performing teams, and achieve lasting success. We cultivate a culture of safety, trust, and belonging that accelerates engagement and drives future organizational success. For 10 years, our mission has been to unlock your organization's full potential by cultivating engaged, emotionally intelligent leaders who inspire and motivate. In fact, if you need support in these areas in the next 30 days, we can help you ensure better results. Contact us today for a complimentary optimization call to see if you're missing commonly overlooked key success factors. https://www.carolparkerwalsh.com/

About Atlantic Street Center

Atlantic Street Center's mission is to support families and communities by raising healthy, successful children and youth through direct services and advocacy for social justice and equity. We achieve our mission by providing educational, family support, and behavioral health counseling services for children, youth, and their families. We primarily serve no- and low-income African American families and other families of color residing in Greater Seattle, primarily South King County and North Pierce County. For 114 years, we have been empowering our participants by giving them the tools needed to thrive despite inequities and systemic oppression. https://atlanticstreetcenter.org/

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management." https://brandonhall.com/

