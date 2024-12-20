Submit Release
CA Manufacturer Succeeds at Waste Expo

Warren & Baerg Manufacturing, Inc. has been a client of the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) since 2008.
Warren & Baerg manufactures equipment for the agricultural, biomass, and industrial industries. Products include Cubing and Grinding Systems, Shredders, Debalers, Bale Destackers, Destringers, Meter Bins, Cube Coolers, Conveyors, and other auxiliary equipment.  
As an exhibitor at WasteExpo 2023, an official Trade Event Partnership Program with the U.S. Commercial Service, Warren & Baerg Manufacturing sought to expand into foreign markets, in particular, Italy and Mexico.
The CS Bakersfield office coordinated with Warren & Baerg to optimize their presence at the show.  As a direct result of exhibiting and working with the US Commercial Service at WasteExpo in 2023, Warren and Baerg sold $25,975.00 of its products to Italian and Mexican buyers.  
 

“US Commercial Services has connected us with international companies who needed specialized equipment like ours where we were able to make equipment sales based on their referral.” - Mary Villarreal, International Coordinator Warren & Baerg Manufacturing 
 

