Indiana Media and Entertainment Business Finds Partner in Thailand

With over 40 years of experience in voice-data-video solutions, WSI Technologies helps agencies address their key communication challenges with innovative and user-friendly technology. Their solutions include equipment for interview room recording, courtroom recording, digital evidence management and integrated AI communications.

WSI Technologies turned to to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Indianapolis Office to assist in locating partners for their WSI Technologies iRecord Solution in Thailand.

CS Indianapolis introduced WSI Technologies to CS Bangkok whereby it discussed its iRecord technology (interview audio/video recording solution) and its objectives for Thailand market and Southeast Asia. CS Bangkok researched the market and identified three possible Thailand business partners for WSI Technologies. CS performed virtual introductions to these potential partners.

WSI Technologies signed a partnership agreement with one of the three companies it met through CS’s virtual introduction service. WSI Technologies reported $20,000 in sales to the Thai market.