Commercial Service Helps MI Business Avoid Fraud in Ghana & Togo

MedViron designs and manufactures high quality and innovative medical furniture and equipment. It is based Zealand, Michigan,

MedViron received a sales inquiry from a potential buyer in Ghana claiming that the order would be supplied to the Government Agencies in Ghana and Togo. While the client was interested in fulfilling the sizable order, they knew they needed to turn to the Commercial Service (CS) to help qualify the buyer.

CS Grand Rapids sought out CS Ghana’s counsel on the inquiry. While the buyer inquiry at first appeared legitimate, CS Ghana was able to quickly identify several red flags unique to scammers in the market. CS Ghana detailed that the inquiry had all the markings of a company attempting to engage in a fraudulent transaction and advised that MedViron not engage the buyer.

As a direct result of the Commercial Service’s counseling and prompt assistance, MedViron successfully avoided a fraudulent sale which could have resulted in a loss of $10,000 to $60,000.