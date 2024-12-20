Detroit Business Opens in Jordan and Reshores Remanufacturing Plant from Mexico
Detroit Axle is a leading global retailer and distributor of OE re-manufactured parts, with over $330 million in annual revenue. The company decided that establishing a sales office in Jordan provided the best opportunity for growing it sales in the MENA region based on the extensive counseling provided by the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Detroit Office and CS Jordan. Detroit Axel also participated in the CS organized Winter 2024 Michigan ExporTech program; a program that provides extensive export counseling.
Detroit Axle’s CEO confirmed the company opened a new sales office in Amman, Jordan, as a direct result of the counseling they received during ExporTech and from CS Jordan. Detroit Axle also closed their remanufacturing operation in Mexico and shipped the machinery back to Michigan, where Detroit Axle is opening a new remanufacturing facility in Warren, Michigan, to operate alongside their existing plant in Ferndale, Michigan. Detroit Axle plans to hire 150 people to staff the new facility, which will support exports to the Middle East and Africa.
“Detroit Axle was trying to make critical business decisions on how to structure our business in the Middle East and Africa, and where to locate our new regional sales office/distribution center once we selected that model. Advice we obtained from the US CS-Dubai during the 2023 Automechanika Dubai Show, expert coaching and research provided by the US CS Michigan before, during and after the 2024 Michigan ExporTech program, and information provided by the US CS Jordan all contributed to our success in opening our new regional sales office/distribution center in Amman, Jordan, serving customers throughout the Middle East and Africa. Our success traces back directly to critical expertise provided by multiple U.S. CS professionals. If not for the eye-opening information provided to us by your offices, we would have never opened the sales office in Amman, Jordan. This also played a big part in our decision to shut our operation in Mexico and bring it back to Detroit.” - Detroit Axel
