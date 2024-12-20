Detroit Business Opens in Jordan and Reshores Remanufacturing Plant from Mexico

Detroit Axle is a leading global retailer and distributor of OE re-manufactured parts, with over $330 million in annual revenue. The company decided that establishing a sales office in Jordan provided the best opportunity for growing it sales in the MENA region based on the extensive counseling provided by the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Detroit Office and CS Jordan. Detroit Axel also participated in the CS organized Winter 2024 Michigan ExporTech program; a program that provides extensive export counseling.

Detroit Axle’s CEO confirmed the company opened a new sales office in Amman, Jordan, as a direct result of the counseling they received during ExporTech and from CS Jordan. Detroit Axle also closed their remanufacturing operation in Mexico and shipped the machinery back to Michigan, where Detroit Axle is opening a new remanufacturing facility in Warren, Michigan, to operate alongside their existing plant in Ferndale, Michigan. Detroit Axle plans to hire 150 people to staff the new facility, which will support exports to the Middle East and Africa.