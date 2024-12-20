MI Business Clinches a $3 Million Deal in Peru with CS Assistance

Mersino Dewatering (Mersino) is a Davison, Michigan, technology company providing a full-service approach to groundwater control and pumping solutions. Mersino wanted to complete a large sale to Peru but was advised by its banker that the sale raised some potential red flags.

Mersino reached out to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Pontiac Office who worked with colleagues from CS Peru to determine that the potential distributor had not been issued a confirmed purchase order because the government of Peru was not convinced that Mersino could deliver the requested number of pumps in the required timeframe.

CS Peru contacted the government of Peru assuring them that Mersino was able to provide the requested number of pumps in the required timeframe. With this assurance, the Government of Peru issued the purchase order to the distributor.

Because of the conversation with CS Peru, the Government of Peru confirmed the purchase order with the distributor and Mersino was able to execute on the $3 Million sale.