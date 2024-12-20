MI Business Clinches a $3 Million Deal in Peru with CS Assistance
Mersino Dewatering (Mersino) is a Davison, Michigan, technology company providing a full-service approach to groundwater control and pumping solutions. Mersino wanted to complete a large sale to Peru but was advised by its banker that the sale raised some potential red flags.
Mersino reached out to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Pontiac Office who worked with colleagues from CS Peru to determine that the potential distributor had not been issued a confirmed purchase order because the government of Peru was not convinced that Mersino could deliver the requested number of pumps in the required timeframe.
CS Peru contacted the government of Peru assuring them that Mersino was able to provide the requested number of pumps in the required timeframe. With this assurance, the Government of Peru issued the purchase order to the distributor.
Because of the conversation with CS Peru, the Government of Peru confirmed the purchase order with the distributor and Mersino was able to execute on the $3 Million sale.
“Mersino is very grateful and fortunate to receive export support from the U.S. Commercial Service. This relationship has enabled us to take a big step towards larger export sales of our deep learning technology. We look forward to sharing additional success stories in the near future. As we look towards export growth in the next several years, we plan to continue to lean on the expertise of our government partners.” - Mersino
