$350K Exported by a Small Michigan Company after CS Matchmaking in Cameroon

Exotic Group sources U.S. products and services in various industries and facilitates exports to Africa. The client partnered with a U.S. supplier of a unique product to increase the durability of dirt roads, making them useable year-round at a fraction of the cost of alternative methods. This company turned to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Pontiac Office for introductions to private companies & government officials involved in public works/road construction in Cameroon.

CS coordinated in-country promotional events and matchmaking services in Douala and Yaoundé to help Exotic Group representatives identify and meet potential partners/government entities in the market.

As a direct result of CS services, Exotic Group transferred a $350K contract to its sister Michigan based company, RnD Engineering. The contract facilitated U.S. exports of road construction equipment needed for infrastructure projects in Cameroon.