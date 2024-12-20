$350K Exported by a Small Michigan Company after CS Matchmaking in Cameroon
Exotic Group sources U.S. products and services in various industries and facilitates exports to Africa. The client partnered with a U.S. supplier of a unique product to increase the durability of dirt roads, making them useable year-round at a fraction of the cost of alternative methods. This company turned to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Pontiac Office for introductions to private companies & government officials involved in public works/road construction in Cameroon.
CS coordinated in-country promotional events and matchmaking services in Douala and Yaoundé to help Exotic Group representatives identify and meet potential partners/government entities in the market.
As a direct result of CS services, Exotic Group transferred a $350K contract to its sister Michigan based company, RnD Engineering. The contract facilitated U.S. exports of road construction equipment needed for infrastructure projects in Cameroon.
“The team in Cameroon has once again done fabulous work under difficult circumstances. The Embassy has gone above the call of duty, and I was very impressed by the presence of the Ambassador at the Yaoundé event; his presence had a material impact on the event’s success.” - Exotic Group, LLC.
