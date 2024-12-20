Virginia University signs landmark agreement in Brazil

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) sought out to enrich their market knowledge and build relationships, hoping to develop effective student recruitment strategies and potential partners in Brazil, as one of their priority markets. In April 2023, the International Trade Administration led a trade mission to Brazil, geared towards promoting American higher education institutions (HEIs), assisting HEIs in student outreach, and identifying partnerships and recruiting in the country. The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Richmond shared this opportunity with VCU, prompting the university’s immediate application for the program. During the trade mission, VCU had an opportunity to meet with a number of potential partners and agents, developing strong leads as a result. Six months later, VCU traveled to Sao Paulo and finalized an agreement with Brazil’s Universidade de Fortaleza, which will lead to an increased number of international students from Brazil.

“On behalf of VCU, I would like to thank U.S. Commercial Service Brazil for organizing this highly successful trade mission to Brazil. This market has been of specific interest to VCU, and during this trip, we had a chance to meet with a number of educational institutions and ended up signing an agreement with one of them.” President of Extreme Endeavors