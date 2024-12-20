Regulatory Issue Resolved in Ghana for VA Chemical Business

Afton Chemical, located in Richmond, VA, develops and manufactures petroleum additives for lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. Afton Chemical Corporation sought assistance from the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Richmond office in working with Ghana’s Standards Authority to change proposed technical standards for automotive fuels that, if implemented, would negatively impact U.S. exports of fuel additives. Ghana’s proposed concentration levels of certain additives, without sufficient scientific evidence to support their approach, would have excluded the U.S. supplier from the growing Ghanaian market. CS Ghana collaborated with Afton Chemical and Ghanian government officials who were working on the adoption of new standards for Automotive Fuels in Ghana.

CS Ghana’s connection allowed Afton Chemical to present their scientific findings about appropriate concentration levels of the additive and be considered in the final policy decision. CS Ghana’s effort in support of Afton Chemical led to a revision of the proposed draft standard which would have negatively impacted Afton Chemical’s exports to Ghana. The final standard that was adopted eliminated that potential threat to the company’s exports.