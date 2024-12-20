Virginia Business Receives Full Compensation from Customer in India

Applied Video Imaging (AVI) is a small business based in Charlottesville, Virginia, which manufactures equipment for video system components. In 2023, AVI shipped $119,000 worth of goods to an Indian private defense company after receiving their large order, but this customer resisted paying for their purchase for several months. Despite repeated attempts to resolve the outstanding payment, AVI was provided only holding statements and assurances of forthcoming payments. AVI turned to the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Richmond to help resolve the payment delays.

CS Richmond immediately reached out to CS Mumbai in India for assistance in opening up the lines of communication and seeking payment for AVI. CS Mumbai’s intervention at the request of CS Richmond proved instrumental in achieving a positive outcome. In May, AVI confirmed that their payment from the Indian client had been processed in full.