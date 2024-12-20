VA Construction Business Signs Contract with Tulum Airport in Mexico

Located in Henrico, VA, Alchemco provides long-term waterproofing solutions for concrete structures. Alchemco reached out to the US Commercial Service (CS) in Richmond to assist with their role as a subcontractor for the construction of a new airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo in Mexico. CS Richmond coordinated a discussion with CS Mexico to discuss the challenges that Alchemco faced during the project regarding certifications needed for their participation. CS Mexico advised Alchemco on the paperwork process it would need to follow and acted as a translator. As a result of CS support and guidance, Alchemco was successfully approved to proceed with the project. Alchemco then signed a contract with the Tulum Airport which was valued at $385,000.

“I continue to be amazed by all the support that the U.S. Commercial Service has to offer. Without the USCS support, we would not be able to get to where we are now. As a result of your support, we were able to secure another contract in Mexico and look forward to our continued growth in that market. Thank you very much!” -Mario Baggio, Executive Director, Alchemco