NYC Business Succeeds in Uruguay Following a Cybersecurity Trade Mission

Dispel is a Brooklyn-based cybersecurity firm, specializing in high speed, anonymous, encrypted communication and collaboration systems. Dispel was founded in 2014 and has been working with the U.S. Commercial Service’s New York (CS New York) office since 2021 for assistance with a range of market expansion activities.

CS New York recruited Dispel for a cybersecurity focused trade mission to South America in 2022. The trade mission featured representatives from Uruguay’s Cybersecurity Coordinating Body, Port Authority and Customs Agency as well as representatives Uruguay’s largest private sector companies. By attending this trade mission, U.S. companies such as Dispel had access to a total of 62 meetings with Uruguayan entities, of which 32 meetings were with private sector representatives.

As a result of CS New York’s recruitment efforts and the hard work of the trade mission team in putting together quality matchmaking meetings for Dispel, Dispel was able to sign a distribution agreement with a Uruguayan partner and continues to grow in this market.