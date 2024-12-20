Santa’s magical reindeer granted permission to enter North Carolina

RALEIGH – State Veterinarian Mike Martin has granted entry into North Carolina to Santa Claus and his magical reindeer. This ensures that Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and yes, even Rudolph will be allowed into the state on Christmas Eve.

Reindeer are part of the cervid family that include deer, elk, moose and caribou. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provides oversight of the movement of captive cervid into the state.

“Santa’s reindeer are magical and pose no health threat to our native deer,” said Martin. “We look forward to welcoming them to North Carolina during Santa’s trek around the world.”



