Discover nature in January with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in January with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

With winter starting to finally take hold of southeast Missouri, it’s the perfect time to sit around a nice campfire. And it’s important to know how to properly build one, along with how to use the materials correctly. In this program we’ll learn how to start a safe campfire, make mini calzones with the fire we build, and then discuss how to douse a campfire properly.

Join MDC on a trail run at Perry County Community Lake. As you cover diverse terrain, enjoy beautiful scenery while also bringing your workouts to the next level.

This running club will generally occur the first Tuesday of each month at a new conservation area. This activity may be rigorous – moderate fitness level required. Trail surfaces may include gravel, asphalt, and dirt.

A welcome email will be sent out closer to the date containing pertinent details.

Participants are to meet at the Perry County Community Lake parking lot off County Road 700 (a detailed map will be sent out in the welcome email). If transportation from the nature center is necessary, please reach out to the instructor beforehand.

Every year there are certain events that happen around certain times such as fish spawning, temperature inversions, and times where fish may not bite at all. Join MDC for this virtual program highlighting events and times that you should know as an angler.

Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program. Registration ends 2 hours before program begins.

Wildlife: Forest Friends Storytime | 10 – 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Everyone loves a good story, and MDC has plenty to share. Cozy up with your family as Susan, the nature librarian, shares wild tales of wonder and fun. After the stories, stick around for a fun craft or activity.

Not knowing which knots are necessary for needed tasks can be daunting. Join MDC for a beginner’s guide to knots and learn how to pick the right knot for the job. This program will cover knots for hanging tarps, fishing, securing loads and other outdoor needs.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

See all details for MDC’s free January events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And check out this month’s featured artist in the nature center lobby: Helen Towner. She is a Cape Girardeau nature-inspired artist, gardener, yoga teacher, and recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award in 2022. Visit the Cape Nature Center from Jan. 2 – 31 to view Towner’s art.

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.