TBI Special Agents Investigating Shooting at Livingston Business

(OVERTON COUNTY – 12/20/24) At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, this morning TBI special agents responded to a report of a shooting around 7 a.m. CST at the Hutchinson plant at 315 Airport Road in Livingston, TN. Officers with the Livingston Police Department initially responded to the scene, and were joined by investigators with the Overton County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the DA’s office.

Preliminary information indicates two individuals sustained injuries; one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the other was transported to a Nashville hospital. There are no details on their conditions at this time.

The gunman fled the scene, and was pursued by local law enforcement agencies and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver pulled over on Interstate 40 near the Cumberland/ Roane County line. After a brief stand-off, it was determined the subject was deceased. At the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI special agents are also leading this death investigation.

These investigations remains active and ongoing at this time.

Any available updates will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.