USDA GRANT OPPORTUNITY: Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops

The Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program provides financial assistance to specialty crop producers to help them expand domestic markets or develop new markets for their crops.

MASC helps specialty crop producers offset higher marketing costs related to:

  • Tenderness and perishability of specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursey crops and herbs;
  • Specialized handling and transport equipment with temperature and humidity control;
  • Packaging to prevent damage;
  • Moving perishables to market quickly; and
  • Higher labor costs.

MASC covers the following commercially marketed specialty crops grown in the US:

  • Fruits (fresh, dried);
  • Vegetables (including dry edible beans and peas, mushrooms, and vegetable seed);
  • Tree nuts;
  • Nursery crops, Christmas trees, and floriculture;
  • Culinary and medicinal herbs and spices; and
  • Honey, hops, maple sap, tea, turfgrass, and grass seed.

The MASC application is open now through January 8, 2025. Applicants will need to contact their respective FSA agency to apply. Learn more here.

