Legislation Adds to Collection of State Demographic Data

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to require separate collection categories for White, Middle Eastern, and North African groups in New York State. By improving the way State agencies collect demographic data, New York will have more information on the unique challenges facing this group and ultimately additional information on appropriate policy solutions.

“We’re so proud that communities from across the globe call New York home,” Governor Hochul said. “Reviewing accurate data is a key starting point when crafting public policy. By ensuring that Middle Eastern and North African communities are accurately represented in State data collection, we’ll be able to identify ways to support this community going forward.”

Legislation S6584C/A6219B would require every state agency, board, department, or commission that collects demographic data as the ancestry or ethnic origin of residents, to use separate collection categories for the “White” group in New York State. The collection categories and tabulations include the following North African and Middle Eastern Groups,

Major North African (NA) groups: Egyptian, Moroccan, Sudanese, Algerian, Tunisian, and Libyan; and Major Middle Eastern (ME) groups: Yemeni, Iranian, Palestinian, Iraqi, Lebanese, Israeli, Jordanian, Syrian, Armenian, and Saudi; and Other Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) groups

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris said, “Miscategorizing a New Yorker’s race is not only offensive but has real-world impacts on services and resources particular communities receive. I am proud the Governor is signing this critical legislation to recognize and dignify New York’s Middle Eastern and North African communities.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “For too long Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) communities have been made invisible by our lack of data collection or lack of disaggregation of the data. By not including categories for these various communities in the Census and not disaggregating the data in our state institutions, the needs of neighbors have been unaccounted for, and the government should always work to better represent the needs of all our constituents. I am so proud to have worked with Malikah, the coalition of organizations, and my Senate partner, Senator Gianaris to have gotten this bill signed into law. It is past time that these communities are accounted for and better understood and represented. Thank you to Governor Hochul for recognizing this and signing the bill. This will allow us to better serve MENA communities as a government and to offer them the resources they need and deserve.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, "So excited to see Middle Eastern and North African New Yorkers properly recognized and represented in our data. Thank you to the Governor, Sen. Gianaris, AM Gonzalez-Rojas, and all the advocates who stood up for MENA communities."

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “I was proud to co-sponsor this bill and I’m pleased it will be signed into law. Government should try to accurately report the demographics of our wonderfully diverse population, and collecting this data will help to inform the way New Yorkers of Middle Eastern and North African descent are acknowledged and supported.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, "This legislation ensures that Middle Eastern and North African communities are accurately represented in New York State’s demographic data,” said Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon. “For too long, these diverse communities have been grouped into categories that obscure their unique experiences, needs, and contributions. Accurate data collection is essential for shaping policies that reflect the true diversity of our state, promote equity, and allow us to better serve our constituents.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright said, “Representation matters. I commend Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation to prevent racism and xenophobia toward individuals of Middle Eastern or North African (MENA) descent across our city, state, and nation. With the signing of this critical legislation, MENA New Yorkers will no longer be invisible and supported in society including language access, housing, healthcare, and more.”

Assemblymember Nader J Sayegh said, “As the first Jordanian-American elected to the New York State Assemblyman, I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this crucial piece of legislation that recognizes the Middle Eastern and North African identity. Now, Middle Eastern and North African constituents can finally be recognized and have their needs met by their representatives.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said, "Today, New York State takes a monumental step toward equity and accurate representation. This legislation ensures that Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) communities are no longer overlooked in demographic data collection, reflecting their distinct identities and the challenges they have faced, particularly in the wake of heightened racism and xenophobia. I congratulate my colleague, the bill sponsor, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas. Her tireless leadership brought this critical issue to the forefront. I also extend my thanks to Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law, displaying her commitment to inclusivity and showing that every community in New York is recognized and valued.”

Assemblymember Dr. Anna Kelles said, “We know that New Yorkers of Middle Eastern and North African descent consistently face unique discrimination that leads to greater health disparities. They are also at greater risk for housing insecurity, domestic violence, and poverty. Yet the very demographic classification system we use both masks their existence and minimizes their support throughout the state. The only right action to address these disparities is to change our practice of obscuring their existence and experience by classifying them all as white. I want to thank the bill sponsors Senator Michael Gianaris and Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas for championing this important legislation to change this practice in demographic data collection in New York and to the Governor for ensuring that this important legislation is the law of our state.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “This legislation is vital to ensuring that New Yorkers of Middle Eastern or North African (MENA) descent are to be recognized through NYS data collection, crucial for providing state services and support. This underserved population has been virtually invisible and, as such, has not been able to obtain the resources needed. As a cosponsor of the bill, I commend the Governor for signing it into law and recognizing this is not symbolic, but substantive, and will result in increased equity for these communities.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, "People of Middle Eastern and North African descent share a unique set of ethnic and cultural legacies, and have been repeatedly victimized for their identity in the years since the September 11 attacks. Building on the progress of our 2021 law recognizing the AAPI community, the legislation signed by Governor Hochul today will enable us to identify areas of need, track hate crimes, and protect the human rights of our MENA residents. I thank the Governor for her support for this bill and for our communities."

Malikah Executive Director and Founder Rana Abdelhamid said, "As someone who grew up in and organizes in Little Egypt, I’m thrilled to see the passage and signage of the NY MENA Data Disaggregation bill by Governor Kathy Hochul, with the leadership support of State Senator Gianaris and Assemblymember Gonzalez Rojas. This is a much-needed and long-awaited step toward ensuring that MENA New Yorkers are counted, seen, and supported. This effort has significant civil rights and equity implications, but we know this is just the beginning. We must continue organizing as a coalition to ensure that MENA communities in New York achieve the equity, visibility, and representation we deserve. Malikah is committed to this work, and I’m proud of the grassroots power and our NY MENA coalition that has made this victory possible."

Yemeni American Merchants Association and CEO of Bridging Cultures Group Vice President Dr. Debbie Almontaser said, “The Yemeni American community is widely known for its entrepreneurial roots in the US and globally. As the Vice President and cofounder of the Yemeni American Merchants Association, the passage of the MENA Bill is a win for over 10,000 Yemeni American businesses in NYC and across the State of New York among other Arab and North African communities. As a business owner with WBE status, I am thrilled to be recognized ethnically as well among other minority communities that are recognized as MWBEs. Many thanks to Senator Gianaris and Assembly Member Gonzalez-Rojas for their tireless work on this bill with the Senate and Assembly and Governor Hochul for signing it into law. The Empire State is once again leading by example for the rest of our country.”

New York Immigration Coalition President and CEO Murad Awawdeh said, “The passage of the MENA Demographic bill represents a historic milestone for Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) communities across New York. For decades, MENA and Arab descent communities have been invisible within our government institutions—their unique identities, challenges, and contributions often remaining unrecognized. This legislation provides the long-overdue visibility they deserve and marks a significant step forward in the ongoing fight for representation and equity across the state. By including MENA communities in these crucial conversations, New York affirms their voices can take a role in shaping policies that directly impact their lives and contribute to a more equitable future for all New Yorkers.”

Women’s Empowerment Coalition of NYC CEO and Founder Somia Elrowmeim said, "The passage of the MENA Data Disaggregation Bill is a groundbreaking achievement for Middle Eastern and North African communities in New York. This legislation addresses decades of invisibility by recognizing the unique challenges and contributions of these communities. By ensuring their inclusion in data and decision-making, it paves the way for greater equity and representation. The Women’s Empowerment Coalition of NYC is proud to have worked hand in hand with the incredible members of the NY MENA Coalition to make this milestone a reality. This success highlights the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to ensuring that MENA communities are seen, heard, and included in decisions that shape their lives."

Armenian-American Action Network New York Field Organizer Christine Serdjenian Yearwood said, “This is a historic and incredible moment for the civil rights of MENA New Yorkers. Our communities finally will get the representation they deserve. When you see it, you can be it. This is a day of triumph thanks to the coalition, the strength of our communities and generations who refused to be erased. For the first time in history we will have a more accurate count of who we are as MENA communities in New York. Armenians have fought long and hard to be counted in data. Armenian-American Action Network has enthusiastically supported this bill to create proper demographic identification of New York’s diverse MENA communities. With this bill, we will finally see ourselves and our experiences accurately reflected in the New York State Census. We thank Senator Gianaris and Assembly Member Gonzalez-Rojas for their support over the years, the Senate and Assembly for passing it, and Governor Hochul for signing it into law. We very much look forward to the impact it will have, enhancing the health, representation, civil rights, and economic well-being of all of us as MENA New Yorkers."

Emgage New York Metro Executive Director Heba Khalil said, “This is an historic bill passage for MENA communities across the state of New York, especially during such a difficult year. As we look towards the future, we believe and hope that MENA data collection will have a positive and longstanding impact on MENA New Yorkers and all New Yorkers as we work and strive for a more equitable future for us all. Thank you to the State of New York and the MENA coalition for ensuring the passage of this vital bill.”

Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF) Co-Executive Directors Anita Gundanna and Vanessa Leung said, “The signing of the New York State MENA Data Disaggregation Bill is a historic step in ensuring that Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) New Yorkers are recognized in state data collection,” said Anita Gundanna and Vanessa Leung, Co-Executive Directors of the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF). “MENA New Yorkers experience unique struggles in health, education, housing, and political representation and having clear, disaggregated data on these communities will allow our state and city governments, as well as community-based organizations throughout New York, to collaborate better on ways to get this population the resources they need. We thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her support of this bill and salute Sen. Michael Gianaris, Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, and all of our fellow advocates and community-based organizations in the NY MENA Coalition for their tireless work to ensure this legislation was signed into law.”

Arab American Family Support Center Advocacy and Engagement Lead Salma Mohamed said, “In one of the most diverse cities in the nation, New Yorkers of Middle Eastern and North African descent will no longer be invisible, by being lumped into vague categories like 'white' or 'other.' This lack of recognition has limited cultural representation and, more concerningly, masked real challenges and needs of our communities, including access to appropriate healthcare and community funding. We thank Governor Hochul, State Senator Gianaris, and Assembly Member Gonzalez-Rojas for their support.”

Muslim Community Network Executive Director Husein Yatabarry said, “The passage of the MENA Data Disaggregation Bill is a long-overdue victory for our communities. It ensures that MENA New Yorkers are no longer invisible and the community is recognized. This is more than just data; it’s about equity, resources, and representation. At the Muslim Community Network, we’re proud to stand with the NY MENA Coalition in achieving this historic milestone. This is what happens when we come together to fight for change—our communities are finally seen and counted.”

YAMA Action President Youssef Mubarez said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s signing of the MENA data disaggregation bill is a testament to the work of our communities. This is a moment to celebrate progress, as it ensures the Yemeni-American community and other MENA populations are seen, heard, and counted. With more accurate data, we can better highlight the incredible contributions of Yemeni-owned businesses, which are at the heart of neighborhoods across New York, and ensure they receive the resources and recognition they deserve. We thank Senator Gianaris and Assembly Member Gonzalez-Rojas for their support and Governor Hochul for her leadership and look forward to the positive impact this will bring to our communities.”

Yemeni American Community Activist Badr Alsaidi said, “The passage of this bill has been long overdue for our communities. For decades, we have been misrepresented and under-resourced. This marks a significant milestone in achieving fair representation, ensuring that we are seen, heard, and supported. We look forward to continuing our work as a coalition to guarantee that our communities have a strong voice in decisions that affect their everyday lives.”