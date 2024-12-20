Completing $18.4M Pavement Improvement Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the substantial completion of an $18.4 million pavement improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Rockland County. Pavement repairs and resurfacing were completed on more than 30 total lane miles along a five-mile stretch from north of exit 14A (New Jersey - Garden State Parkway) to south of exit 15 (New Jersey - I-287 - New Jersey Route 17 South) in the town of Ramapo, New Jersey. Approximately 116,000 vehicles travel this corridor each day. The project is part of more than $451 million in capital investments dedicated to the Thruway system in 2024.

“With continued investment in our transportation infrastructure, we’re ensuring the Empire State remains reliable for all who travel it, from commuters to tourists to commercial vehicles,” Governor Hochul said. “The I-287 corridor through Rockland County and into Orange County is one of the most heavily used sections of the Thruway, and these ongoing roadway improvements will help enhance safety and advance economic opportunity in the Hudson Valley.”

Since 2022, the Authority has entirely repaved the Thruway in both directions, along with numerous interchanges, between the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Rockland County to just beyond exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) in Orange County. That represents more than 30 miles of roadway in each direction and nearly 200 total lane miles. The 2.4-mile stretch of Garden State Parkway Connector in Rockland also was repaved in 2022.

Additionally, a $36.6 million pavement improvement project in Orange County covering 12 miles — or 48 lanes miles — between exits 16 in Harriman to 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K and 300) in Newburgh is ongoing. Paving on the northbound lanes is complete; repairs and paving in the southbound direction will occur next spring.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, the Authority’s Capital Program is investing approximately $503 million in infrastructure projects in the Hudson Valley over the next five years. Paving projects improve the roadway and make a difference to the quality of life by enhancing safety, building resiliency and extending the life of our system.”

State Senator Bill Weber said, “I join the many residents and commuters who travel between exit 14A and exit 15 in the Town of Ramapo expressing gratitude to Governor Hochul, the New York State Thruway Authority leadership for prioritizing the repair and resurfacing of these busy roads. My office values its partnership with the Thruway Authority and is committed to advocating for continued road improvements, sidewalk additions, and sound barriers, where needed, in the 38th Senate District."

Assemblymember Karl Brabenec said, “This $18.4 million investment highlights the dedication and hard work of the men and women at the New York State Thruway Authority who go above and beyond to keep our roads safe and in great condition. The fresh pavement along this stretch of 287 in Rockland will make a real difference for the thousands of drivers who depend on it every day, many of whom are my constituents. I commend Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for their continued commitment to maintaining and improving our state’s infrastructure.”

As part of the most recent Rockland County project — from milepost 24.0 to 29.4 — crews addressed the stressed areas of the roadway in both directions and installed a two-inch asphalt overlay for an improved riding experience, including on the ramps at exit 14B (Airmont - Montebello - Airmont Road). Safety enhancements include new guide rail, bridge joint work, reflective line striping and replacing lane delineators.

JRCRUZ Corp. was the contractor for the project.

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2025 Budget invests a total of $477.3 million in dedicated funding for capital projects across the Thruway system beginning in 2025, an increase of more than $33 million compared to the approved 2024 budget. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 817 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike ($0.12 to $0.32 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.15 per mile).

