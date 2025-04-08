Devastating Impact of Federal Cuts on Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today shared a breakdown of how the Trump administration’s cuts to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program will impact critical infrastructure and community resilience projects in New York State. With this action, the federal Department of Homeland Security has revoked over $325.5 million in funding for projects that have not yet begun construction. Additionally, there is another $56 million worth of projects where work has already begun, that are potentially at risk.

“In the last few years, New Yorkers have faced hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, wildfires and even an earthquake –– and FEMA assistance has been critical to help us rebuild. Cutting funding for communities across New York is short sighted and a massive risk to public safety. Without support for resilience projects now, our communities will be far more vulnerable when disaster strikes next,” Governor Hochul said. “As I've said all along: no state in the nation can backfill the massive cuts being proposed in Washington, and it's critical New Yorkers stand united to call out the damage this will cause.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “It is far more expensive to rebuild than it is to prevent damage before it happens. Mitigation is the best way to save taxpayer dollars and increase resiliency. These projects were created with the sole purpose of helping prevent further damage from the storms that continue to impact the residents of New York State.”

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program supports states, local and territorial governments and Tribal Nations as they work to reduce their hazard risk. The program aims to support communities as they build capability and capacity. BRIC also encourages and aids innovation. It helps partnerships grow; supports infrastructure projects; and fosters flexibility and consistency.

Selected Federal Cuts by the Numbers: