SweetBio’s APIS® Synthetic Wound Matrix Now Available to VA and DOD Medical Facilities via Spartan Medical Partnership

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockville, MD; December 23, 2024; SweetBio, a biotechnology company leading innovation in wound care, proudly announces its APISSynthetic Wound Matrix is now listed on two national Federal Government contracts. Physicians at Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD) medical facilities are now able to offer APISto patients with chronic, acute, and surgical wounds. This milestone was achieved through a strategic partnership with Spartan Medical, a veteran-owned government contractor dedicated to improving healthcare for veterans and military personnel.APISsets a new standard in wound care by providing a low-cost, high-performing alternative compared to other commercial skin substitutes. Made with a collagen derivative, Manuka honey, and hydroxyapatite, APISsupports improved wound closure with powerful results supported in multiple peer-reviewed publications. Engineered for challenging wounds such as diabetic ulcers and recovery from Mohs skin cancer surgeries, APISprovides a valuable option for physicians and their patients within the VA and DOD health care systems. For additional information, visit the APIS Synthetic Wound Matrix page on Spartan Medical’s website.“At SweetBio, we’re honored to support those who have served and currently serve our country,” said Kayla Rodriguez Graff, CEO of SweetBio. “Through our partnership with Spartan Medical, APISis now readily accessible, ensuring our nation’s service members and veterans receive cutting-edge wound care at an unmatched value.”Spartan Medical, a trusted leader in medical solutions for the VA and DOD, is equally committed to advancing patient outcomes. “We are thrilled to partner with SweetBio to deliver this groundbreaking product to the VA and DOD,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. “APISrepresents a powerful solution that improves patient outcomes and transforms lives, especially for American heroes who deserve the very best care.”About SweetBioSweetBio is a biotechnology company transforming wound care by breaking the barrier between top performance and affordability. Designed for patients recovering from Mohs skin cancer surgeries and chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers, SweetBio’s products leverage their proprietary collagen + Manuka honey technology. With a focus on simplicity and cost-effectiveness, SweetBio’s products enable doctors to provide top-quality care that transforms patients’ lives. SweetBio’s products are FDA cleared, covered by Medicare, and supported with peer-reviewed publications. Learn more at sweetbio.com About Spartan Medical Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

SweetBio APIS Physician and Patient Testimonial

