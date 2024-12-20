FHP Celebrates the Graduation of 17 Troopers from Lateral Recruit Class 19

December 20, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Today, the Florida Highway Patrol celebrates the graduation of 17 Troopers who completed the lateral recruit class (LRC) at the FHP Academy earlier this week. The LRC requires participants to have a minimum of two years of prior law enforcement experience. Out-of-state certified officers can transfer their law enforcement certifications to Florida. Guest speaker Anastasios Kamoutsas, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Ron DeSantis, delivered the opening remarks at the well-attended ceremony.

“I am proud to be here today celebrating this graduating class of Troopers, who will face challenges and confront evil daily,” said Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Ron DeSantis. “As they join the Florida Highway Patrol, they do so with the assurance that they have the full support of Governor Ron DeSantis, allowing them to focus on keeping people safe in a state that prioritizes law and order, where criminals are held accountable for their actions. Thank you for your dedication and sacrifice, congratulations on this incredible accomplishment.”

“This graduation, the third one this year, highlights the Florida Highway Patrol’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that Florida remains a leader in prioritizing safety on our roadways for residents and visitors,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “As these recruits join their Troops, they do so embracing the inherent dangers of a career in law enforcement and are committed to putting the public’s safety before their own. Their dedication and bravery inspire confidence within our communities as we work tirelessly to ensure their safety.”

“The successful graduation of these new State Troopers highlights a commitment by them and their loved ones to serve and protect Florida’s residents and visitors courteously. Each of them brings a unique background that enhances the Patrol’s ability to effectively serve the people of Florida and assist our partner agencies,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “We look forward to these troopers joining Florida’s Finest on our roadways in one of Florida’s iconic Black and Tans.”

This graduating class includes nine members with previous military experience (Army, U.S. Air Force, Army National Guard) and three recruits who moved to Florida from other states.

These graduates represent some of the best recruits in the state and have sworn an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Florida with a focus on courtesy, service, and protection. Each individual has demonstrated exceptional dedication, merging their prior military or law enforcement experience with the knowledge gained at the FHP Academy.

With their commitment to excellence and integrity, these graduates are ready to uphold the values of justice and community safety as they embark on their new roles as Florida State Troopers.

