Impaired Driving: Drive Sober or Game Over

March 3, 2025

~One in three fatal crashes are the result of impairment~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), our Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), along with our public safety partners, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA), and the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), announce our annual Impaired Driving Campaign, which focuses on raising awareness of the effects and consequences of driving while impaired.

In 2024, over 10% of impaired driving crashes occurred in March, making it the month with the highest number of impaired driving crashes. While impaired driving is not the most significant contributing factor in the majority of traffic crashes, one in three FATAL traffic crashes is the result of an impaired driver. From 2013 to 2023, impaired driving fatalities represented 34.21% of total fatalities.

“If you get behind the wheel impaired, Florida law enforcement will hold you accountable,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “With many safe alternatives to driving impaired, there is no excuse to threaten your life and others’ on the roadway. Impaired driving is 100% avoidable, and the devastation it causes impacts numerous individuals and families every year. The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to taking impaired drivers off the road, creating a safer environment for Florida’s citizens and visitors.” “Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and contributes to 1/3 of all traffic fatalities,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Florida State Troopers and other law enforcement partners will be on patrol to arrest those who choose to get behind the wheel impaired. Impaired driving injuries and deaths, as well as arrests are 100% preventable by simply choosing to not drive while impaired.”

Impairment is preventable. Drivers, passengers, friends, and family members need to understand that impairment can be caused by various factors. It is not only synonymous with alcohol, illegal narcotics, or marijuana. However, they may be the most common examples of such. Other examples of impairment-causing substances include the following:

Some prescription medications.

Over-the-counter sleep medication or medication that lists drowsiness as a side effect.

A mix of prescription medications and alcohol.

Marijuana is an impairment multiplier. This means that combined with any other substance that ALSO causes impairment (alcohol, prescription medications, other drugs) will result in INCREASED impairment. From 2016-2023, drug-impaired drivers caused 128,426 crashes, killing 8,900 people, including themselves, their passengers, and others on the road. Unlike alcohol, there is no specific impairment limit to marijuana. Marijuana affects everyone differently and can remain in a person’s system much longer than alcohol.

Traffic crashes involving death and injury while under the influence of marijuana (THC) are underreported, and unless there is a fatality, THC testing normally does not occur especially if the suspect has already tested positive for alcohol. The alcohol breathalyzer is the least intrusive method to check for impairment, and it is used first and most often. If an individual tests positive for a breathalyzer, the individual will be charged with DUI; however, marijuana may also be present (testing is either urine or blood).

FHP and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to spot the signs of impaired driving and constantly monitor Florida’s roadways to keep everyone safe. Many law enforcement agencies have members trained specifically in drug recognition. They are called drug recognition experts (DRE), and the FHP has 55 of the 340 DREs in Florida, representing 16% of all DREs. Of these 55 FHP DREs, 11 are Instructors. While they must keep our roadways safe, it is also every driver’s responsibility to do their part.

Remember, if you feel different, you will drive differently. Whether you are the driver, passenger, friend, or family member, if you witness someone getting behind the wheel impaired, it is your responsibility to say something. There are many alternatives to driving while impaired, such as calling a ride-share, designating a driver, or even calling a sober loved one or friend to pick you up. When you drive impaired, you put yourself and everyone else on the road in unnecessary and preventable danger.

THE FIVE SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT:

Under the influence of alcohol and drugs, drivers can experience:

A slow reaction time.

Limited short-term memory functions.

Decreased hand-eye coordination.

Weakened concentration.

Difficulty perceiving time and distance.

In 2024, following the direction of Governor DeSantis, FHP assisted 17 law enforcement agencies across the state, deploying 140 troopers to assist with spring break enforcement activities and maintain peace and order. Through collaboration between FHP and agencies requesting assistance, Spring Break 2024 was a success.

Being a highly popular spring break destination and full of unmatched beauty, Miami Beach was among the areas that requested assistance in 2024. In recent years, Miami Beach has experienced chaos due to reckless, lawless spring breakers, and has launched campaigns to deter unacceptable behavior from ensuing during spring break. Again this year, FHP will be assisting Miami Beach, and other agencies, to ensure spring break is an enjoyable and safe time for both visitors and residents.

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is reckless and puts safety at risk for everyone on the road. FDOT has a goal of zero fatalities or serious injuries on our roadways, and it will take everyone to achieve it—including drivers. FDOT stands with our law enforcement partners in encouraging drivers to make wise decisions before getting behind the wheel,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Each spring, Florida’s stunning coastlines, vibrant venues, and exciting theme parks attract a wave of visitors eager to experience all that our state has to offer. To ensure the safety of both residents and tourists, we collaborate with the Florida Highway Patrol to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. As President of the Florida Sheriffs Association, I fully support the Never Drive Impaired campaign, as it saves lives and makes our roads safer for everyone,” said Charlotte County Sheriff and FSA President Bill Prummell. FPCA President Charlie Vazquez, Chief Tampa International Airport Police Department said, “As we gear up for this year’s Never Drive Impaired campaign, the Florida Police Chiefs Association wants to remind everyone that driving impaired is a choice and each driver has the power to make our roads safer. When planning your Spring Break adventures in our beautiful state, please take the time to arrange how to get safely to and from any event where you have the potential to become impaired. We encourage all Floridians and visitors to join us in this mission of keeping our roads and each other safer throughout the year.”

Since 2020, open container citations issued to passengers have increased by 60%, and those issued to drivers have increased by 40%. Contrary to popular belief passengers CAN receive a non-moving violation with an associated fee for possession of an open container. Drivers with an open container face a moving violation, fine and possible points on their license.

Under Florida law, driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances, or controlled substances is one offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties or an unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above. The penalties upon conviction are the same, regardless of how the offense is proven.

PENALTIES FOR DUI:

For any DUI conviction, your driver’s license will be revoked for a minimum of 180 days.

If you refuse to take a required roadside test at the time of arrest, your license will be automatically suspended for one year.

Fines for DUI can range from $500 to $5,000 with mandatory DUI school education.

Penalties can include an ignition interlock device, community service, probation or imprisonment.

DUI convictions must remain on your record for 75 years.

Always be safe and accountable behind the wheel. Driving impairment puts you and everyone else on the road in danger. Impairment is a choice and is entirely preventable. Never Drive Impaired. For more information on the types of impairment, campaign resources, data, and more, visit FLHSMV’s Impaired Driving webpage or annual Impaired Driving Report.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.