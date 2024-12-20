“Uyirin Uyiraaga”: A Soulful Masterpiece from Soul of Promise

CHENNAI, INDIA, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated single “Uyirin Uyiraaga” has been released, captivating audiences worldwide with its emotional depth and exceptional artistry. This enchanting track, created for the series Soul of Promise, features the mesmerizing performances of Priyaganesh and Thrisan Velayutham, bringing the storyline to life with passion and authenticity.

Composed by the talented Deri Lorus and beautifully performed by Kamalaja Rajagopal, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muralidharan, the song is a celebration of love, longing, and the human connection.

The production of “Uyirin Uyiraaga” has been a collaborative effort of musical brilliance:
• Guitar by Dan Emil Joshua
• Rhythm programmed by Caleb Stains
• Flute by Joshua Stains
• Violin by Akkarsh Kasyap

Recorded at Tapas Studio and Reengara Studio, the track was mixed and mastered by the acclaimed Dan Emil Joshua, ensuring an impeccable sonic experience.

The music video, released under the record label Noizbloc, is a visual and emotional treat, expertly produced by RK Pictures Entertainment, helmed by Thrisan Velayutham. With its rich instrumentation and soul-stirring melody, the song reflects the essence of the series and resonates with listeners, creating an unforgettable experience.

“Uyirin Uyiraaga” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Dive into this musical journey and feel the magic of love unfold.

Harsha
The Madras Tribune
+ +91 95660 02583
news@madrastribune.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

“Uyirin Uyiraaga”: A Soulful Masterpiece from Soul of Promise

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Harsha
The Madras Tribune
+ +91 95660 02583 news@madrastribune.com
Company/Organization
The Madras Tribune
28, 13th Cross St, Subramaniya Swamy Nagar, Valasaravakkam,
Chennai, 600087
India
+91 96770 22583
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
“Uyirin Uyiraaga”: A Soulful Masterpiece from Soul of Promise
Introducing Kadhal AI – A Tamil Fantasy Music Video Set in a Virtual Reality World
Torojamz Inks Distribution Deal with Noizbloc for Global Reach
View All Stories From This Author