“Uyirin Uyiraaga”: A Soulful Masterpiece from Soul of Promise

CHENNAI, INDIA, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated single “ Uyirin Uyiraaga ” has been released, captivating audiences worldwide with its emotional depth and exceptional artistry. This enchanting track, created for the series Soul of Promise, features the mesmerizing performances of Priyaganesh and Thrisan Velayutham, bringing the storyline to life with passion and authenticity.Composed by the talented Deri Lorus and beautifully performed by Kamalaja Rajagopal, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muralidharan, the song is a celebration of love, longing, and the human connection.The production of “Uyirin Uyiraaga” has been a collaborative effort of musical brilliance:• Guitar by Dan Emil Joshua• Rhythm programmed by Caleb Stains• Flute by Joshua Stains• Violin by Akkarsh KasyapRecorded at Tapas Studio and Reengara Studio, the track was mixed and mastered by the acclaimed Dan Emil Joshua, ensuring an impeccable sonic experience.The music video, released under the record label Noizbloc, is a visual and emotional treat, expertly produced by RK Pictures Entertainment, helmed by Thrisan Velayutham. With its rich instrumentation and soul-stirring melody, the song reflects the essence of the series and resonates with listeners, creating an unforgettable experience.“Uyirin Uyiraaga” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Dive into this musical journey and feel the magic of love unfold.

