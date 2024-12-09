Torojamz Inks Distribution Deal with Noizbloc for Global Reach

ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torojamz, the music label established by renowned composer and producer Pravin Mani, has entered a strategic distribution partnership with Noizbloc, a global leader in independent music distribution. Pravin Mani, celebrated for his collaborations with AR Rahman and a diverse array of international artists, brings his iconic sound and vision to this exciting collaboration.The debut release under this partnership, Kadhal AI, will launch on December 20, 2024, across all major streaming platforms. This highly anticipated track features the soulful vocals of Guru B and Sunitha Sarathy, paired with a captivating performance by Instagram star Sindhuja Hari in the official music video.Expressing his enthusiasm for this partnership, Deri Lorus, Founder of Noizbloc, stated: “We are honored to welcome Torojamz and Pravin Mani into the Noizbloc family. This collaboration represents a perfect blend of artistic excellence and our global reach, promising a remarkable journey ahead.”Pravin Mani added: “Torojamz is dedicated to delivering innovative music and nurturing exceptional talent. Partnering with Noizbloc ensures our creations reach a worldwide audience, and we’re thrilled to begin with the release of ‘Kadhal AI.’” Presave “Kadhal AI” now: bfan.link/kadhalai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.