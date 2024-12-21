Raouf Hadad Named Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Edge Services

Raouf Hadad, Ocean Edge Services CEO

Ocean Edge Services, a leading U.S.-based oil & gas industry solutions provider, has promoted COO Raouf Hadad to the role of Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Edge Services (OES), a leading provider of innovative solutions in the offshore and onshore oil & gas sector, is pleased to announce the promotion of Raouf Hadad to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.Mr. Hadad, who has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since joining the company in March 2019, brings 30 years of oil & gas industry experience and proven leadership to his new role. He is a licensed, professional engineer, has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from Baylor University, and holds an MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.The current CEO, Jeremy Rogers, will stay with the company and transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to focus on financial planning and corporate governance, ensuring the company’s sustained success.“Raouf can channel an entire company of exceptional, individual talent into a unified juggernaut that produces exceptional results,” said Rogers. “Companies can grow too fast. The key is managing concept, capacity, collaboration, communication, and commitment. Raouf brings these five critical success factors plus a 30-year oil & gas background.”Rogers continued, “Our industry demands honest, forward-thinking sophistication on-tap, agile and accurate, whether responding to an emergency request or long-term, multi-field development, and Raouf offers that edge in his leadership style.”Santiago Gomez, OES President, said, “Raouf has been a driving force behind Ocean Edge Services’ growth and operational excellence. This succession is not sudden. It has played out over years of collaboration and friendship. Raouf’s vision, commitment to innovation, and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal leader to guide the company into its next phase.” Mr. Gomez will continue in his role as President of the company.Since joining Ocean Edge Services, Mr. Hadad has been instrumental in driving the company’s rapid and stable growth. Over the past five years, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, including:• Purchasing a new headquarters location, enhancing operational capabilities and providing a state-of-the-art facility to support the growing workforce.• Opening a second domestic manufacturing facility, significantly expanding production capacity and meeting increasing customer demand.• Establishing Ocean Edge Services (Guyana) Inc., a joint venture that solidifies the company’s presence in Georgetown, Guyana, and strengthens its position in key international markets. The opening of that facility is scheduled for February 2025.Under Mr. Hadad’s operational leadership, Ocean Edge Services has exceeded annual goals for five consecutive years, with 2025 forecasted to continue this trend of strong performance. The company’s workforce has more than tripled during this period, reflecting its robust expansion and success.As CEO, Mr. Hadad will focus on advancing the company’s strategic objectives, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional value, quality, and service to clients and stakeholders. He will work closely with the Board of Directors to continue to build on OES’s strong foundation.“I am honored to take on the role of CEO and lead Ocean Edge Services during this exciting time,” said Hadad.“We have an extraordinary team, a clear vision, and the momentum to achieve ever greater success. OES proves that the American dream and spirit is alive. The power of dedicated people with common values and a common purpose cannot be overstated. I look forward to continuing the OES tradition of excellence and driving growth for our employees, clients, and partners.”Ocean Edge Services was founded in 2012 by Santiago Gomez, Jeremy Rogers, and Matt Doan, who will remain, with Raouf Hadad, on the Board of Directors.About Ocean Edge ServicesOcean Edge Services, Inc. (OES) is a U.S.-based service company and trusted partner providing offshore and onshore solutions to oil & gas industry clients and associates. ISO 9001 certified, OES offers custom-engineered packaged units, automation and controls, subsea distribution and subsea leak detection systems, IWOCS, and field services ranging from leasing and general maintenance to offshore completion and installation. Ocean Edge Services is headquartered at 8002 Breen Drive, Houston, Texas 77064.To contact, telephone +1 (713) 275-8100, or email contact@oceanedgeservices.com. Visit the company website at www.oceanedgeservices.com and follow them at the OES company page on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/ocean-edge-services-inc-

