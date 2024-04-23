Submit Release
Ocean Edge Services Continues Growth with New Project Awards in the Gulf of Mexico, Guyana, and West Africa

Over US$10 million in recent contracts include Production Hydraulic Power Units, Subsea Distribution equipment, and Intervention Workover Control Systems

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Edge Services, Inc. (OES) announced today recent project awards totaling over US$10 million.

“The geographic area where we operate has been expanding to what we internally refer to as the ‘OES Triangle,’” said Santiago Gomez, OES President. “This is demarcated by a broad expanse of subsea oil & gas activity including the Gulf of Mexico, Guyana and South America, and West Africa.”

The bulk of the new contracts are for production HPUs (Hydraulic Power Unit), Subsea Distribution equipment—including Subsea Flying Leads (SFL), Umbilical Termination Assemblies (UTA), and Hydraulic Distribution Modules (HDM)—and for IWOCS (Intervention Workover Control Systems) units and services.

“Our goal is to deliver an excellent customer experience, not just to fulfill a basic service level agreement. That includes, but goes beyond, on-time, on-budget delivery of quality product and service,” said OES COO Raouf Hadad. “We understand the industry and we view each project as an opportunity to focus on the customer’s complete set of needs, not an isolated, single aspect. We don’t just manufacture equipment, we collaborate to manufacture solutions. Our reward is customer satisfaction and the continued trust our customers place in us.”

About Ocean Edge Services

Ocean Edge Services, Inc. (OES) is a U.S.-based service company that provides flexible offshore and onshore solutions to oil & gas industry clients and partners. ISO 9001 certified, OES offers custom-engineered packaged units, automation and controls, subsea distribution and subsea leak detection systems, IWOCS, and field services ranging from leasing and general maintenance to offshore completion and installation. Ocean Edge Services is headquartered at 8002 Breen Drive, Houston, Texas 77064. To contact, telephone +1 (713) 275-8100, or email contact@oceanedgeservices.com. Visit the company website at oceanedgeservices.com and follow them at the OES page on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/ocean-edge-services-inc-.

