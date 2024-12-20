Submit Release
H.R. 8245, Rural Hospital Stabilization Act

H.R. 8245 would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants to certain rural hospitals to promote the availability of services. Hospitals could use those grants to recruit new staff or acquire equipment, for example. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would not affect direct spending or revenues. The bill would authorize $20 million annually over the 2026‑2029 period for the new program. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by $80 million over the 2025-2034 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

