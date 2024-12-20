Peter R. Cunzolo, President & CEO, ExecuJet Charter Service, Inc.

ExecuJet Charter Service Adds Prestigious FAA Designation as an Approved Part 145 Repair Station

I know of only a few businesses that possess both a FAR Part 145 repair station and a FAR Part 135 charter certificate, which further distinguishes our in-house maintenance and repair services.” — Peter R. Cunzolo, President and CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExecuJet Charter Service , a worldwide Part 135 Certificated Operator and leader in luxury private aviation solutions for over thirty years, is proud to announce its recent additional certification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an official Part 145 Repair Station.This recognition underscores ExecuJet's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, safety, and superior service in the aviation industry.The new designation enables ExecuJet to offer an expanded range of services, including aircraft maintenance, inspection, and repair, all performed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and technical expertise.This milestone reflects ExecuJet’s dedication to fostering safety, efficiency, and reliability across its operations, benefiting both its valued clients and the broader aviation community."We are honored to receive this distinction from the FAA," said Peter R. Cunzolo, President and CEO of ExecuJet Charter Service."Becoming an Approved Repair Station and expanding our capabilities and offerings solidifies our position as a trusted partner in aviation. I know of only a few businesses in the Southeastern United States that possess both a FAR Part 145 repair station and a FAR Part 135 charter certificate, which further distinguishes our comprehensive, in-house maintenance and repair services. This enhancement enables us to provide inclusive, exceptional service while prioritizing the safety and reliability that our clients expect."Enhanced Capabilities and Benefits as an FAA Approved Repair Station With the Approved Repair Station designation, ExecuJet is now equipped to perform maintenance operations that include:• Comprehensive inspections and troubleshooting with the following ratings: Airframe, Engine, Propeller, and Accessories.• Repairs of a wide range of aircraft systems and components.• Enhanced oversight ensuring adherence to FAA regulations.These capabilities ensure that owners and operators whose aircraft are serviced by ExecuJet experience peace of mind, knowing their aircraft are serviced by certified professionals operating at the pinnacle of industry standards.Commitment to ExcellenceExecuJet has long been recognized for its personalized services, luxury amenities, and commitment to exceeding client expectations. The FAA's acknowledgment reinforces the company’s status as a market leader in aviation, combining luxury travel with stringent safety protocols.About ExecuJet Charter ServiceExecuJet Charter Service, a premier provider of bespoke private aviation solutions, celebrates its 30th anniversary of delivering unparalleled travel experiences for discerning clientele.Established in 1994, ExecuJet has redefined luxury air travel with its fleet of modern aircraft, experienced crews, and a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, safety, and exceptional customer service. Under the leadership of President and CEO Peter Cunzolo, the company has expanded its offerings to include FAA-approved Part 145 Repair Station capabilities, consulting, acquisition, operation, and management, as well as aircraft charter—all while maintaining an impeccable safety record. Operating from its state-of-the-art facility at Sheltair TPA, ExecuJet continues to set industry standards, offering clients a seamless concierge experience from takeoff to landing with 24/7 global service.For more information, please contact ExecuJet Charter Service at (813) 490-0208, info@execujetcharter.com or visit at www.execujetcharter.com

