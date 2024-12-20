Treatment Center & School for At-Risk Girls Receives Grant

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $1.9 million grant to EverGreen Meadow Academy to build a residential treatment center and specialized middle school for girls at risk of self-harm due to the impact of trauma. The new treatment center, located in Rock Hill, Sullivan County, will provide critical therapeutic care, education and healing for girls in grades 6-8 from across New York State.

“The rise in young girls seeking emergency care due to self-harm is an alarming trend, and it’s essential that we address this issue head-on by providing specialized trauma-informed care and support right here in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “I pushed for this grant to help build the infrastructure for EverGreen Meadow Academy’s residential treatment center and middle school, giving girls in need the education and treatment they deserve, in a healing environment, and at no cost to their families.”

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “New York is proud to support Governor Hochul’s initiative to create specialized, healing environments for girls in need of trauma-informed care. This project represents a critical step toward providing young people with the support they need to heal, thrive, and continue their education in a safe and nurturing space.”

EverGreen Meadow Services founder and President Stacey Millman said, “This is a critical step forward for New York and we are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment and leadership in rebuilding New York State’s continuum of adolescent mental health. With this funding, we’ll be able to ensure that New York State girls who have experienced trauma get the support they need to recover and continue their education right here in our state, so they can build a brighter future.”

The treatment center and school will be free of charge for participating families. Both residential and tuition costs will be covered by the state, ensuring that all New York State girls, regardless of their family’s financial situation, have access to the care and education they need.

This $1.9 million grant administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will support the pre-development planning needed as part of the construction of the project.

In recent years, emergency departments across the state have seen a troubling increase in young girls seeking treatment for self-harm, with many requiring extended care. Unfortunately, many of these girls are unable to return to their local schools after their discharge due to their need for specialized support. The new residential treatment center will fill a critical gap by offering trauma-informed care and education tailored specifically to meet the needs of these girls.

EverGreen Meadow Academy will be located on 34 acres in the Catskills that was generously donated by The Center for Discovery, an organization known world-wide for its work with vulnerable populations. The tranquil, natural setting will serve as the backdrop for a healing environment, where girls will receive trauma-informed care and continue their education without disruption.

The campus will house a residential program for 24 girls at a time, where the students will receive therapeutic treatment along with a New York State accredited education. The program will provide a specialized curriculum that addresses the unique needs of these students, helping them build resilience and regain their sense of self-worth while staying on track academically.

The Governor’s announcement reaffirms New York State's commitment to ensuring that all young people have access to the mental health care and educational resources they need to overcome the effects of trauma and continues the work she started as part of her $1 billion investment in mental health statewide that was launched with the adoption of the FY 2024 State Budget. This focus on youth supports and services continued with additional investments secured in the FY 2025 State Budget.

Governor Hochul took steps to expand mental health support for children across the state and ensure their voices are heard, making good on an agenda she unveiled in her State of the State address in January. Up to $20 million in start-up funding is now available for school-based mental health clinics along with a rolling application process to make it easier for interested schools to establish these satellites than through the state procurement process previously used.

The FY 2025 Budget also includes an investment of more than $19 million to provide critical care to young people outside of school environments, including increasing resources for youth receiving treatment in their community or, when necessary, in residential care. Key initiatives include expanding the Youth ACT program to add 12 new teams statewide, providing support for young people struggling with mental illness so they may stay in their homes and school communities, rather than receiving treatment in residential and inpatient settings.

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, “This investment in EverGreen Meadow Academy will not only transform the lives of the young girls who receive care but also drive positive change throughout Sullivan County and the surrounding region. The new facility will provide vital services to youth in need while creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and fostering community growth. By bringing specialized care and education to the Catskills, we are positioning our region as a leader in trauma-informed support for young people, paving the way for a stronger, healthier future for all.”

Assemblymember Aileen M. Gunther said, “This is a project I have been advocating for many years, and I am thrilled that Governor Hochul has prioritized it as well. Mental illness is pervasive in our society, with an increasing number of children facing mental health challenges in recent years. Creating this specialized facility for middle school-aged girls addresses a critical gap in New York’s mental health infrastructure. I want to congratulate Stacey Millman on turning her vision into reality and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on my district and our state as a whole.”