$20M to Prevent Violence, Uplift Communities & Improve Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20 million in State funding to uplift 10 communities disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety through Project RISE: Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower. This investment expands Project RISE to three new locations — Hempstead, Troy and Utica — and continues support for the initiative’s second year in Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers. Community-based organizations in each municipality will receive up to $2 million to implement and improve programs and services that increase opportunities for youth and families, build capacity of grassroots programs to expand their reach, and strengthen neighborhoods.

“This investment addresses the root causes of gun violence by ensuring that communities that are disproportionately affected have the resources they need to heal and thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “These programs provide our youth with avenues for growth, educational and career opportunities, and countless other supports and services.”

Project RISE funding supports mentoring, mental health services, restorative practices, community trust building, employment and education support and youth development activities, among other programs and services that address trauma resulting from long-term exposure to violence, build resilience and strengthen youth, families and neighborhoods. Up to four lead organizations in each community receive the funding, retaining a portion for their programs and distributing the balance to support the work of other organizations, many of which have never received state funding.

The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), which administers Project RISE through its Office of Youth Justice, used a data-driven approach to identify the 10 locations, analyzing demographics and poverty data for each city as outlined in the American Community Survey; and violent crime and shooting data reported to the State by each municipality’s police department. But unlike other programs it administers, DCJS then engaged with residents and stakeholders to hear from the ground up about their needs, barriers to access and challenges they face; and where a $2 million investment would pay the greatest dividends for youth and families and strengthen the community.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “As we continue driving down crime, it is crucial that we invest in our communities and ensure that they have the resources needed to heal. This funding does that by helping enable small grassroots organizations to make a big impact by enhancing, expanding, and adding services. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on public safety and for this investment in our community partners.

Following those meetings, DCJS worked with each community to establish a Project RISE steering committee to oversee the initiative in each jurisdiction. Committees use a healing and equity lens to foster ongoing collaboration; identify programs and services for funding; build capacity to implement and sustain programming to address the underlying factors contributing to violence; and improve responses to violence through partnerships. DCJS provides technical assistance to the steering committees and works with them to develop plans detailing distribution of funds to meet each community's unique needs.

Second-year funding has been awarded in Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers. Steering committees in Hempstead, Troy and Utica are working with DCJS to develop their plans for distributing their first year of funding.

Albany

Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area: $500,000, retaining $375,000 and distributing $125,000 to Come Connect Church, Capital Rep on behalf of Black Seeds Youth Theatre Group and the Red Bookshelf

The Albany Community Land Trust: $500,000, retaining $290,000 and distributing $210,000 to Hoods House of Hoops, Baby Institute Inc. and the Frank Chapman Memorial Institute

Albany Trinity Alliance: $500,000, retaining $217,901 and distributing $282,099 to Bridge Tha Gap and AVillage Inc.

The Capital District YMCA: $500,000, retaining $350,000 and distributing $150,000 to Supreem Sports USA Inc., Christ Church of Albany and New Hope Church

Buffalo

Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition: $666,666, retaining $139,822 and distributing $526,844 to Candles in the Sun, Full Circle, Be Elite, Unit Promise, Bury the Violence and RAW Tools Buffalo

Open Buffalo: $666,667, retaining $163,927 and distributing $502,740 to Confident Girl Mentoring, Voice Buffalo, Omega Mentoring-Johnny B. Wiley, Project Mona’s House and the Massachusetts Avenue Project

The Foundry: $666,667, retaining $151,904 and distributing $514,763 to Feed Buffalo, Fruitbelt United, PEACE Inc., Galatic Tribe and Real Talk

Mount Vernon

The Guidance Center of Westchester: $666,667, retaining $255,055 and distributing $411,612 to The Formula by Labout Skillz, Mt. Vernon Youth Basketball Association and Social Butterfly

Family Services of Westchester: $666,667, retaining $485,956 and distributing $180,711 to Upon This Rock Ministries and Youth Community Outreach Program

Westhab Inc.: $666,666, retaining $353,037 and distributing $313,619 to Kool Nerd Prep and 914 Lock Inc.

Newburgh

Boys and Girls Club of Newburgh: $666,667, retaining $366,667 and distributing $300,000 to Marc’s Friend and Dandelions are Flowers Too

Exodus: $666,666, retaining $446,416 and distributing $220,250 to After Incarceration, The Restorative Center

Youth Advocate Program: $666,667, retaining $500,000 and distributing $166,667 to Hook Elite

Rochester

Villa of Hope: $666,667, retaining $366,002 and distributing $300,665 to FMR Fitness, A Horse’s Friend and the Rochester Construction Training Center

Coordinated Care Services Inc.: $666,666, retaining $40,276 and distributing $626,390 to Rise Up Rochester, Reentry & Community Development Center Inc. in partnership with Recovery Houses of Rochester Inc., ROC the Peace, Commonground Health – Healer’s Village and 9th Floor Artist Collective

Ibero: $666,667, retaining $252,500 and distributing $414,167 to Untrapped Ministries, Tribe Seven and Operation Go

Syracuse

Hillside Children’s Center: $500,000, retaining $375,000 and distributing $125,000 to Rise Above Poverty and Image Initiative

On Point for College: $1 million, retaining $392,910 and distributing $607,090 to Project SAVE, Diversify NY, Half Hood Half Holistic, Good Life Youth Foundation, Klink Kids and Rise Above Poverty

Center for Community Alternatives: $500,000, retaining $375,000 and distributing $125,000 to Fearless Queens, which provides personal, financial and professional development support and training

Yonkers

The Police Athletic League of Yonkers Foundation: $666,667, retaining $244,265 and distributing $422,402 to Brother 2 Brother, the Hogue Foundation and the S.I.C. Film Fund

The Yonkers Family YMCA: $666,667, retaining $66,667 and distributing $600,000 to 914United, We Art One and Exquisite Academy of the Arts

Westhab Inc.: $666,666, retaining $166,700 and distributing $499,966 to One Paso, Yonkers Arts and Untouchables Youth Sports Plus Inc.

The FY25 Enacted Budget includes $347 million secured by Governor Hochul to fund a comprehensive plan that addresses gun violence, reduces crime and recognizes the importance of a multifaceted approach improving public safety. The Governor’s investments support nationally recognized initiatives administered by DCJS, which provides funding, training and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations in communities hardest hit by gun violence and violent crime:

Nearly $36 million for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. Through GIVE, DCJS helps 28 police departments in 21 counties implement evidence-based strategies that have proven to be successful at reducing gun violence, including Problem-Oriented Policing, Hot-Spots Policing, Focused Deterrence/Group Violence Intervention, Street Outreach and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design. These strategies focus on the few people and places that are responsible for most of the violence and engage the broader community to build trust. GIVE also funds district attorneys’ offices, probation departments and sheriffs’ offices in those counties.

$21 million for the SNUG Street Outreach program, which uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting transmission and treating individuals, families and communities affected by violence. Community-based organizations and hospitals operate the program in 14 communities and employ nearly 200 outreach workers, social workers and case managers. Outreach workers are credible messengers who have lost loved ones to violence or have prior justice system involvement. They respond to shootings to prevent retaliation, detect conflicts and resolve them peacefully before they lead to additional violence. Social workers and case managers work with individuals affected by community violence, including friends and family. DCJS also supports New York City’s violence interruption efforts, providing $5 million for its Crisis Management System (CMS) so it can bring those programs to scale.

$18 million for the State’s unique network of Crime Analysis Centers, which analyze, compile and distribute information, intelligence and data to local law enforcement agencies statewide. No other state has anything similar and the centers – operated in partnership with local law enforcement agencies in 10 counties and New York City – are hubs of State and local efforts to deter, investigate and solve crimes. Last year alone, staff handled nearly 95,000 requests for assistance, helping agencies solve everything from retail theft to murders.

