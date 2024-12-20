MVD accepting additional documents for veterans to receive special recognition for their driver license

HELENA – To improve service to Montana veterans, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is now accepting additional documents for United States veterans to receive the veteran designation on their state-issued driver license. Going forward, MVD will accept a current Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or an American Legion card from veterans, which both indicate good standing, to receive the designation. MVD will also continue to accept DD form 214 or a letter from Veterans Affairs (VA) to receive the designation on their driver license.

“Montana veterans are proud of their service and want to showcase that service on their driver license. They shouldn’t have to jump through unnecessary hoops to do so. This is a way for MVD to support those who defended our freedoms and relieve a headache they were facing,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said.

“The Department of Montana VFW and its 7,300 members are very happy that the Montana Motor Vehicle Division is going to make it much easier to get special recognition on their driver license by showing a current VFW ID card. Some of them are older veterans who do not have copies of their DD 214 and by showing their VFW card will make this process much easier,” State Adjutant and Quartermaster for the VFW of Montana Jeff Schepp said.

“Montana’s veterans have made significant contributions to our military, nation, and local communities. Making it easier to obtain the veteran designation on their driver license allows veterans to display the same pride and honor they served their country with. Recognizing this commitment and honoring their service is a meaningful way for Montanans to express their deep gratitude to the veterans who have proudly served our nation,” American Legion Department Commander Ken Simon said.

For more information about driver license and where to find your MVD office visit https://mvdmt.gov/