Flathead County man sentenced in deliberate homicide case involving homeless man

HELENA – A Kalispell man was sentenced to 50 years at the Montana State Prison, with 10 of those years suspended, for deliberate homicide after beating a homeless man and leaving him to die in 2023, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Kaleb Elijah Fleck, 20, pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of deliberate homicide in the murder of Scott Bryan in June 2023. Officers found Bryan lying on the ground outside a Kalispell gas station. Bryan was bleeding profusely with significant injuries to his face and the back of his head, including lacerations, exposed bone, and a nasal cavity that had been crushed. Officers later interviewed a witness who provided a video of Fleck and another young man discussing Fleck’s beating of Bryan, with Bryan’s body motionless on the ground behind him.

In addition to the prison sentence, Fleck was ordered to pay restitution and will be required to register as a violent offender upon his release from prison.

The case was prosecuted by Caitlin Creighton and Meghann Paddock with the assistance of the Flathead County Attorney’s office. The case was investigated by the Kalispell Police Department with assistance from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.